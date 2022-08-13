Martha Stewart Laughs Off Rumors She's Dating 'Charming Boy' Pete Davidson

Despite rumors that the Big Time Adolescence actor is "begging" for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality to give him another chance, sources say a reconciliation isn't likely.

"Pete is convinced that he can win Kim back," a friend explained. "Remember, no one thought someone like Pete would ever date someone like Kim in the first place, but he did. Now he is going to win her back."

"Pete is a great guy but too intense. He wants to get married like yesterday, but Kim isn’t even fully divorced yet," they continued. "What Pete is doing now isn’t a good look. It’s only confirming what Kim already knew. Pete needs to chill."

