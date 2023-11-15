Jennifer Aniston Says Goodbye to Matthew Perry With Heartbreaking Tribute: 'This One Cut Deep'
The one where Jennifer Aniston said goodbye.
The award-winning actress mourned the devastating loss of her beloved costar Matthew Perry in a heart-wrenching tribute post shared to Instagram on Wednesday, November 15.
"Oh boy this one has cut deep..." Aniston's lengthy message began in the caption of the upload — which featured a sweet photo and text conversation between Aniston and Perry, as well as a tearful scene from the famed sitcom.
The 54-year-old continued: "Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply."
"He was such a part of our DNA," Aniston expressed. "We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be."
"For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the 'laugh' he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard," she noted of the comedic actor — who spent 10 years of his life bringing smiles to viewers faces as the fan-favorite character Chandler Bing on Friends.
"In the last couple weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all. (See the second slide…)," Aniston added, sharing a message Perry sent to her prior to his passing.
Perry's text to Aniston read: "Making you laugh just made my day. It made my day :)."
Concluding her tribute, the Murder Mystery actress penned, "Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying 'could you BE any crazier?' Rest little brother. You always made my day…❤️🕊️."
Perry died on Saturday, October 28, from an apparent drowning in his backyard jacuzzi. His official cause of death has yet to be determined.