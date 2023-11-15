Jennifer Aniston Says Goodbye to Matthew Perry With Heartbreaking Tribute: 'This One Cut Deep'

"Oh boy this one has cut deep..." Aniston's lengthy message began in the caption of the upload — which featured a sweet photo and text conversation between Aniston and Perry, as well as a tearful scene from the famed sitcom.

The 54-year-old continued: "Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply."