Matthew Perry Death Details: EMTs Believed They Were Responding to a 'Water Rescue' Before Finding Star 'Unresponsive'
EMTs believed they were responding to a “water emergency” when they allegedly found Matthew Perry drowned in his hot tub on Saturday, October 28.
The Friends alum, who passed at age 54 yesterday, was found “unresponsive” at the scene, according to the LA Times.
Police sources told NBC News and CNN they believed they were attending to a “water rescue” when they arrived at the actor’s Pacific Palisades home.
While the official cause of death has yet to be announced, Perry was not taken to the hospital after authorities arrived. A coroner's van was later seen leaving the premises.
The 17 Again star reportedly played a game of pickleball that day before sending his assistant out on an errand. When the assistant returned Perry was apparently unconscious in the hot tub.
Officers from the LA Police Department's robbery-homicide division were also sent into the scene, however, a source revealed that no drugs or signs of foul play were found at the scene.
The emergency call was received at 4:07PST. Family was later spotted at the home of the sitcom sensation.
As OK! previously reported, about a year before his death, Perry released his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, where he detailed how happy he was to be alive after detailing his struggle with addiction.
In 2018, the celeb got surgery for a gastrointestinal perforation. His colon later burst due to opioid overuse, causing him to be in a coma for two weeks.
"The doctors told my family that I had a 2 percent chance to live. I was put on a thing called an ECMO machine, which does all the breathing for your heart and your lungs. And that's called a Hail Mary. No one survives that," he wrote about the terrifying time in his life.
After going to rehab a total of 15 times, Perry finally got sober.
"I think they'll be surprised at how bad it got at certain times and how close to dying I came," Perry said of how his Friends costars would react to how bad things really were. "I say in the book that if I did die, it would shock people, but it wouldn't surprise anybody. And that's a very scary thing to be living with. So my hope is that people will relate to it, and know that this disease attacks everybody. It doesn't matter if you're successful or not successful, the disease doesn't care."
"I'm an extremely grateful guy," he continued. "I'm grateful to be alive, that's for sure. And that gives me the possibility to do anything."
Daily Mail reported on the sources' claims.