Gwyneth Paltrow Poses Nude & Covers Herself In Gold Paint For Her 50th Birthday — And Celebs Go Wild Over The Snapshot!
Talk about a birthday suit! Gwyneth Paltrow bared it all when she flaunted her physique for her 50th birthday.
"⭐️50⭐️," the actress simply captioned the photo via Instagram on Tuesday, September 27.
Of course, celebrities and fans went crazy over the snapshot. Naomi Watts wrote, "Yes mama ⚡️⚡️⚡️happy birthday QUEEN🙌🙌🙌," while Ali Wentworth quipped, "Yes! That is exactly what I looked like when I turned 50! Happy Birthday you stunning human!"
Reese Witherspoon added, "Oh YES to this !! 💫☀️✨."
The entrepreneur also revealed to her Goop followers why she decided to participate in the fun photoshoot in the first place.
"All I know is that they're painting me gold and that I have to be naked," the star wrote. "I feel so good turning 50, and this is about expressing that sense of energy and optimism that I'm experiencing. It's more about the female gaze and just a sense of fun."
In a blog posted published on September 22, the blonde beauty reflected on how far she's come over the years and what she's learned.
"I am as connected to this feeling of longing, of promise — promise of the fall, of something ebbing — as I was 30 years ago. I understand on some level that life is linear, that I have lived x number of days thus far and I have more in the basket under my arm than I do in the field before me. But there is something about the sweetness of life that exists deep within me that is unchanged, that will not change. It is the essence of the essence. It seems to be getting sweeter," she wrote.
Paltrow, who shares Apple and Moses with ex Chris Martin, shared how confident she's gotten.
"My body, a map of the evidence of all the days, is less timeless. A collection of marks and irregularities that dog-ear the chapters. Scarred from oven burns, a finger smashed in a window long ago, the birth of a child. Silver hair and fine lines. The sun has left her celestial fingerprints all over me, as if she soaked a brush in dark-taupe watercolor, flecking it over my skin. And while I do what I can to strive for good health and longevity, to stave off weakening muscles and receding bone, I have a mantra I insert into those reckless thoughts that try to derail me: I accept. I accept the marks and the loosening skin, the wrinkles. I accept my body and let go of the need to be perfect, look perfect, defy gravity, defy logic, defy humanity. I accept my humanity," she stated.