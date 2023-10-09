'Tasteless' Gwyneth Paltrow Slammed for 'Obnoxiously' Using Her Oscar as a Doorstop
Gwyneth Paltrow has everyone up in arms yet again!
During the Shakespeare in Love actress' most recent appearance in Vogue's 73 Questions series, Paltrow revealed she uses her 1999 Oscar as a doorstop outside at her lavish California home.
As the person behind the camera followed the former Glee star throughout the gardens of her estate, he stopped and noted, "What a beautiful Academy Award" as the camera panned down to the golden statue leaning up against a wooden door.
"My doorstop! It works perfectly!" Paltrow happily noted of the coveted award-turned-home decor. However, the internet was not amused by the blonde beauty's latest antics.
"So obnoxious," one Instagram user wrote below a photo of the wild revelation, while a second person labeled the move "tasteless."
"Are we to believe that the award is always just sitting there to prop open her door when she needs it? This is a humble brag wrapped in a staged photo op masquerading as whimsy," a third person wrote.
"Completely bs person," a fourth added.
Another social media user sarcastically called out the 51-year-old for not taking the accolade seriously. "Haha Gwyneth is so quirky and not like other girls. I'm sure Angela Bassett finds this hilarious," the person penned, referencing the Black Panther star who has yet to be honored with the award.
Paltrow is no stranger to taking the heat for her out-of-touch comments and actions, as the Country Strong actress was highly criticized after she revealed her strict diet, which didn't consist of much food.
"I think it's important for everybody to know that I was doing a podcast with my doctor. So, this is a person I've been working with for over two years now to deal with some chronic stuff," Paltrow explained of her meals, which consisted mainly of bone broth and vegetables.
"I have long COVID, and the way it manifests for me is very high levels of inflammation over time. So, I've been working with Dr. Cole to really focus on foods that aren't inflammatory," she continued. "So, lots of cooked vegetables, all kinds of protein, healthy carbs to really lower inflammation. It's been working really well."
"This is based on my medical results and extensive testing that I've done over time," Paltrow explained after the public accused her of promoting eating disorders. "It's not meant to be advice for anybody else. It's really just what has worked for me, and it's been very powerful and very positive."