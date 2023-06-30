Gwyneth Paltrow Poses Topless With Husband Brad Falchuk on Romantic Italian Vacation: Photos
Gwyneth Paltrow brought the heat!
On Friday, June 30, the actress, 50, shared a snap of herself with her husband, Brad Falchuk, 52, as they both laid shirtless on their Italian vacation.
However, Paltrow remained modest by strategically covering her arm over her chest in the smiling selfie of the duo. The blonde beauty looked like she had been laying outside, as her freckles were front and center from her sun-soaked trip. She also sported her sunglasses and a necklace while Falchuk's damp hair flowed in the wind.
Along with the steamy image, the mother-of-two shared some highlights from their Mediterranean vacation, including photos of delicious food and scenic Italian views. "💚🤍❤️," she captioned her post.
In response, one fan praised the Shakespeare in Love alum, saying, "Gwyneth Italian ambassador!" while another penned, "Real and gorgeous! Love this pic!"
Other followers, however, were not so kind to Paltrow regarding her appearance.
"That first pic is a great advert for sunscreen if ever I saw one," one person wrote, while another warned, "People, use sunscreen!!!!!"
"Is sunscreen anti-goop?" a third user said, referencing Paltrow's lifestyle and wellness business.
Paltrow and Falchuk were also joined on the trip by the star's son, Moses, whom she shares with ex Chris Martin.
As OK! previously reported, while the Goop founder and the producer have a seemingly stable relationship, Paltrow recently gushed about her past with famous ex Brad Pitt.
In May, on an episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, she spoke about her romance with the actor that lasted from 1994 to 1997.
She admitted it was "major, major love at first sight" when the two met on the set of Seven, calling the feeling "crazy."
"One night we were on the balcony of this house we were renting in this little town in Argentina," Paltrow recalled. "I wish I remembered exactly what he said, but he proposed, it was fantastic, I was thrilled. We had talked about it, but I was surprised in the moment, I remember that. I must have been 24."
"When I look back I really was a kid, really more than most 22, 24 years old I meet now. I really had not explored who I was, what was important to me, what my boundaries were," she said, while adding she was "totally heartbroken when we broke up."
"It was the right thing at that time, but it was really hard," she confessed.