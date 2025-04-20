Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Praise' About Meghan Markle 'Couldn't Have Come at a Better Time': 'It's Lifted' the Duchess' 'Spirits So Much'
Meghan Markle’s Netflix show With Love, Meghan — which features the Duchess of Sussex hosting guests in her California estate — aired in March, and though Season 1 received a measly 40 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer, actress Gwyneth Paltrow spoke highly of Meghan and her new lifestyle series.
“Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try,” Paltrow told a news outlet.
Following her acclaim, an inside source revealed that Meghan is “over the moon” about the kind words.
“They couldn’t have come at a better time,” the insider said. “She’s been facing a mountain of negativity and a lot of ridicule, so to hear someone she admires so much praise and defend her has lifted her spirits so much.”
The confidant noted that the mom-of-two would likely have Paltrow on her “Confessions of a Female Founder” podcast, which first aired in April.
“She’s doing her podcast about female founders, so it’s pretty conceivable she’d invite her on the show at some point,” the source told In Touch.
“Gwyneth knows everyone, getting her seal of approval would be priceless as far as connections go,” the source added. "No doubt Meghan would love to collaborate with her on something, but the first order of business will be getting to know her. She’s thrilled that this is now on the table.”
The Shallow Hal actress confessed to Vanity Fair in an April issue that she, too, is interested in socializing with Meghan “I mean, I’ve met Meghan, who seems really lovely, but I don’t know her at all. Maybe I’ll try to get through their security detail and bring them a pie,” Paltrow quipped.
The Hollywood star noted she was raised “to see other women as friends, not foes,” so any negativity she’s heard about the Duchess of Sussex was just “noise.” She added, “I do have, always, a strong instinct to stand up for them [women in the culture].”
The Suits alum's lifestyle show isn’t the only recent business venture of hers that’s been ridiculed, as she launched a line of jams through her As Ever brand in April. Despite her initial excitement, royal expert Tom Quinn revealed Meghan felt people were “unfairly picking on her” after social media users said her jam was “expensive and nothing special.”
“She has reached the point now where she thinks that anything and everything she does will be unfairly criticized,” the insider added.