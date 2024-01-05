'It Took Me Down a Dark Path': Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals She Was High on Painkillers When She Killed Her Abusive Mother

During an interview with ABC News' Deborah Roberts , which aired on Good Morning America on Friday, January 5, the star, who is now sober, said she was in the midst of an addiction battle when she and her then-boyfriend Nicholas "Nick" Godejohn decided to kill her mother.

EXCLUSIVE: Gypsy Rose Blanchard speaks out to @DebRobertsABC in her first TV interview after being released from prison: "I share my story to be a cautionary tale, so that the next person that might be in a situation like mine, they don't take the route that I did." pic.twitter.com/kp3FaXjOKH

"This is really hard to talk about because it took me down a really dark path," the 32-year-old, who believed she was terminally ill even though she was healthy, said. "But I felt like it was my only way to cope for a time."

"I don’t blame drugs, I don’t blame anything. I don’t make excuses," she shared. "I don’t believe my mother is a monster. She had a lot of demons. I didn’t want her dead, I just wanted out of my situation, and I thought that was the only way out."