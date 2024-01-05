OK Magazine
'It Took Me Down a Dark Path': Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals She Was High on Painkillers When She Killed Her Abusive Mother

By:

Jan. 5 2024, Published 9:46 a.m. ET

Now that Gypsy Rose Blanchard is a free woman, she is sharing more details about her time with her abusive mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

During an interview with ABC News' Deborah Roberts, which aired on Good Morning America on Friday, January 5, the star, who is now sober, said she was in the midst of an addiction battle when she and her then-boyfriend Nicholas "Nick" Godejohn decided to kill her mother.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard admitted she was high on painkillers when she killed her mother in 2015.

"This is really hard to talk about because it took me down a really dark path," the 32-year-old, who believed she was terminally ill even though she was healthy, said. "But I felt like it was my only way to cope for a time."

"I don’t blame drugs, I don’t blame anything. I don’t make excuses," she shared. "I don’t believe my mother is a monster. She had a lot of demons. I didn’t want her dead, I just wanted out of my situation, and I thought that was the only way out."

The star was just released from jail after eight years.

Gypsy served eight years in jail after pleading guilty to the murder of her mother, and because of her prison stint, she was able to kick the habit for good.

"Now, I’m sober," Gypsy admitted. "I haven’t used in four years, and I don’t feel the need to."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is married to Ryan Scott Anderson.

Since being freed, Gypsy, who is married to Ryan Scott Anderson, has been posting on social media and sharing tidbits about her life. During the interview, Gypsy revealed how she and Anderson first connected.

"It is I had to kiss a couple of frogs to get to this one," she quipped of her hubby, whom she met and wed in 2022 while serving time. "We’ve talked about starting a family, we just don’t know when at this point. Our lives are pretty hectic right now."

The pair got married in 2022.

Gypsy also shared how this time period has been a whirlwind for her. "I don’t even associate with that little girl anymore," she said. "I don’t [recognize her]. I know that it’s me but at the same time, it isn’t me anymore," she said while looking at an old photo of herself.

"You don’t realize how much you’re restricted in prison. I feel like I was in a black and white world and I just stepped into technicolor. It was amazing," she added.

