Gypsy Rose Blanchard Smooches Husband Ryan Scott Anderson in Sweet Photo After Prison Release
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is basking in her freedom — just two days after she was released from prison after serving eight years for her role in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.
In a new photo, posted to Instagram on Saturday, December 30, Blanchard posted a sweet photo of herself kissing her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson. "A New Years Eve Eve kiss with my hubby💕 watch how our love story began on #theprisonconfessionsofgypsyroseblanchard airing on @lifetimetv," she captioned the post.
Of course, people were elated to see Blanchard living her best life. One person wrote, "hope he treats you like the queen you are gypsy <3," while another added, "gyp gyp having the time of her life & im here for it."
A third person added, "She’s finally in a happy place with good energy around that’s all she deserves."
In the post, the 32-year-old encouraged her followers to watch The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, an upcoming Lifetime special, which will dig into how her love story with Anderson began.
It's unclear how their romance began, but the two got married in a small ceremony at Chillicothe Correctional Center, where Blanchard served her sentence, in July 2022.
As OK! previously reported, Blanchard, who was a a victim of Munchausen by Proxy Syndrome, conspired with her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to kill her mother after she abused her for years.
Blanchard's mother convinced others her daughter was sick with a slew of illnesses, though she was fine.
- Gypsy Rose Blanchard & Fiancé Ken Are Back Together After Briefly Calling Off Their Engagement
- Gypsy Rose Blanchard, 32, Released Early From Prison — 8 Years After Murder of Severely Abusive Mom Dee Dee
- Gypsy Rose Blanchard Confesses She 'Regrets' Her Abusive Mother's Murder 'Every Single Day' Before Prison Release
Since her prison released, Blanchard has been posting a lot on social media. On December 29, she wrote, "First selfie of freedom!"
She then shared a snapshot with her sister, writing, "Sister Love 💕."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
There's a reason why Blanchard is sharing so much of her life.
“I feel like I have been blessed with that ability to possibly create change,” she told People. “And that is what I'm trying to do.”
"I feel like I have been blessed with a platform and the ability to possibly create change, and that is what I'm trying to do," she added. "The choice that I made to commit murder was never the right choice. So my mission now is to take what I've done and what [my mom] did and make it worth something. So I think it's really important for me to get out as much awareness about Munchausen by proxy as I can and really try to focus in on mental health."