Gypsy Rose Blanchard Smooches Husband Ryan Scott Anderson in Sweet Photo After Prison Release

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is basking in her freedom — just two days after she was released from prison after serving eight years for her role in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

In a new photo, posted to Instagram on Saturday, December 30, Blanchard posted a sweet photo of herself kissing her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson. "A New Years Eve Eve kiss with my hubby💕 watch how our love story began on #theprisonconfessionsofgypsyroseblanchard airing on @lifetimetv," she captioned the post.