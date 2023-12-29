Gypsy Rose Blanchard Knows She'll Have to Have a 'Really Hard Conversation' With Her Future Children About Why Their Grandma 'Isn't Around'
Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from prison on Thursday morning, December 28, after spending eight years behind bars for plotting the murder of her mother, Dee Dee, following years of suffering physical and mental abuse from the matriarch.
Now, 37 years old and a free woman, Gypsy Rose confessed she would like to have children in the future — but explaining her complicated past won't be an easy task.
"My husband Ryan has been an emotional backbone for the last three years," she told a news outlet, referring to her partner, Ryan Scott Anderson, 37, who she met in 2020 after he wrote her a letter. "We met when the pandemic was really, really strong and I had a lot of emotional ups and downs because of COVID."
"Ryan has seen me through some really good times, some really hard times," she added. "I would say that he is probably the most compassionate soul that I've ever met, and the most patient. God knows, he's so patient with me, because I could be a lot to handle. I could be an emotional handful."
However, when it comes to the future, Gypsy Rose knows moving on with her next chapter could have its difficult moments.
"I'm newly married, and I'm going to have kids one day," she confessed. "I'm going to have to explain to my kids why their grandmother on mommy's side isn't around. And that's going to be a really hard conversation."
The 37-year-old former convict also shared that she firmly believes she could never do to her own children what her mother did to her. Aside from allegedly hitting and emotionally abusing her daughter, Dee Dee reportedly suffered from a rare behavioral disorder called Munchausen by proxy and forced Gypsy Rose to take an abundance of unnecessary medications, as well as going through unneeded surgeries throughout her childhood
"I have learned what not to do. I have no concerns about my parenting when it comes to that," she explained, noting she also doesn't "foresee any major hardships" when it comes to maintaining a healthy marriage.
"I think this, being in prison, has been the hard part," she said. "I think when I'm at home with my family, with my husband's arms around me and I'm surrounded by my loved ones, that is when I will be happy."
Gypsy Rose spoke with People about her hopes for the future.