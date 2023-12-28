Gypsy Rose Blanchard, 32, Released Early From Prison — 8 Years After Murder of Severely Abusive Mom Dee Dee

Ahead of her release from prison, Gypsy spoke out about why she went through will killing her mother during a recent interview, as OK! previously reported.

"I was desperate to get out of that situation," she explained while still locked away in jail. "If I had another chance to redo everything, I don't know if I would go back to when I was a child and tell my aunts and uncles that I'm not sick and mommy makes me sick, or if I would travel back to just the point of that conversation with Nick and tell him, 'You know what, I'm going to go tell the police everything.' I kind of struggle with that."

"Nobody will ever hear me say I'm glad she's dead or I'm proud of what I did," Gypsy confessed, admitting: "I regret it every single day."