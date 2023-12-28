Gypsy Rose Blanchard, 32, Released Early From Prison — 8 Years After Murder of Severely Abusive Mom Dee Dee
Gypsy Rose Blanchard walked free at last.
On Thursday, December 28, the 32-year-old abuse victim was released early from prison — eight years after the infamous murder of her mother, Clauddinnea "Dee Dee" Blanchard, who falsely claimed her daughter suffered from a variety of severe diseases and detrimentally altered the course of her life.
In June 2015, Gypsy successfully plotted, with the help of her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejoh, the slaying of her mother in an effort to escape the years of abuse Dee Dee put her through while lying about her daughter's age, physical abilities, mental state, and even diagnoses such as leukemia, muscular dystrophy and seizures.
At the time, Gypsy's boyfriend agreed to help the troubled child, who was then 23, murder Dee Dee by stabbing her 17 times in her sleep.
Gypsy later pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in July 2016 and served eight years of her 10-year sentence before she was granted parole.
Nicholas, on the other hand, continues to serve life in prison for the first-degree murder of Dee Dee — whose awful actions were said to have been caused by Munchhausen syndrome by proxy, a psychological disorder causing someone to create false illusions of a situation in order to receive attention.
In the Blancahrd families case, Dee Dee's mental illness caused her to make up Gypsy's sicknesses and claim her daughter was much younger than she truly was.
While Godejoh will spend the rest of his life behind bars, Gypsy was freed from the Chillicothe Correctional Center prison on Thursday morning, according to the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Ahead of her release from prison, Gypsy spoke out about why she went through will killing her mother during a recent interview, as OK! previously reported.
"I was desperate to get out of that situation," she explained while still locked away in jail. "If I had another chance to redo everything, I don't know if I would go back to when I was a child and tell my aunts and uncles that I'm not sick and mommy makes me sick, or if I would travel back to just the point of that conversation with Nick and tell him, 'You know what, I'm going to go tell the police everything.' I kind of struggle with that."
"Nobody will ever hear me say I'm glad she's dead or I'm proud of what I did," Gypsy confessed, admitting: "I regret it every single day."