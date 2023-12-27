Gypsy Rose Blanchard Confesses She 'Regrets' Her Abusive Mother's Murder 'Every Single Day' Before Prison Release

Nick received a life sentence for carrying out the murder, while Gypsy Rose served seven years behind bars. However, the now 32-year-old is set to walk free on Thursday, December 28. Prior to her release, she opened up about what she'd have done differently.

"I was desperate to get out of that situation," she explained in a recent interview. "If I had another chance to redo everything, I don't know if I would go back to when I was a child and tell my aunts and uncles that I'm not sick and mommy makes me sick, or if I would travel back to just the point of that conversation with Nick and tell him, 'You know what, I'm going to go tell the police everything.' I kind of struggle with that."

"Nobody will ever hear me say I'm glad she's dead or I'm proud of what I did," she added. "I regret it every single day."