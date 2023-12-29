Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares 'First Selfie of Freedom' After 8 Years in Prison: 'So Proud of You!'
Gypsy Rose Blanchard was all smiles after being released from prison. The 37-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, December 29,
"First selfie of freedom!" she captioned a snapshot of her standing in front of a mirror in her hotel room. She sported a casual look in a white, long-sleeved top and a pair of jeans. Her hair was styled in a loose pony-tail that hung over her shoulder as she beamed at the camera.
Gypsy Rose's sister, Mia Blanchard, also shared a pic of them both posing together in front of gold and white balloons.
"The sweetest hello. Welcome home, sister," she wrote next to the the adorable snap.
Followers flooded the comments section with love and support for the former convict.
"Welcome home gypsy! We love you!" one user wrote, while another chimed in, "So proud of you!"
"Yessss!!! You look so pretty & your hair is so healthy and long," a third penned. "Hope you're safe and having a lovely time. Go gypsy!"
As OK! previously reported, Gypsy Rose was released early from prison on Thursday morning, December 28, after serving eight years of her 10-year sentence for plotting the murder of her abusive mother, Dee Dee, with her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn.
Throughout Gypsy's childhood, Dee Dee — who allegedly suffered from a rare behavioral disorder called Munchausen by proxy — forced her to undergo numerous unnecessary medical procedures.
"I was desperate to get out of that situation," she revealed in a recent interview. "If I had another chance to redo everything, I don't know if I would go back to when I was a child and tell my aunts and uncles that I'm not sick and mommy makes me sick, or if I would travel back to just the point of that conversation with Nick and tell him, 'You know what, I'm going to go tell the police everything.' I kind of struggle with that."
"Nobody will ever hear me say I'm glad she's dead or I'm proud of what I did," she clarified. "I regret it every single day."
Gypsy Rose described her living situation with her mother as "very similar to a domestic violence type of relationship."
"As long as you're complacent everything's fine. Put your foot down, then it's bad," she continued, noting her mother would punch her, slap her and call her names if she resisted medication or medical procedures.
"She was a sick woman and unfortunately I wasn't educated enough to see that," she said. "She deserved to be where I am, sitting in prison doing time for criminal behavior."
Despite her regrets about her actions, Gypsy Rose is ready to move on with her life with her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, 37, who she met in 2020 while she was still behind bars.
"Ryan has seen me through some really good times, some really hard times," she added. "I would say that he is probably the most compassionate soul that I've ever met, and the most patient. God knows, he's so patient with me, because I could be a lot to handle. I could be an emotional handful."