Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares 'First Selfie of Freedom' After 8 Years in Prison: 'So Proud of You!'

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was all smiles after being released from prison. The 37-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, December 29,

"First selfie of freedom!" she captioned a snapshot of her standing in front of a mirror in her hotel room. She sported a casual look in a white, long-sleeved top and a pair of jeans. Her hair was styled in a loose pony-tail that hung over her shoulder as she beamed at the camera.