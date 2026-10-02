or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Gypsy Rose Blanchard
OK LogoNEWS

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Fiancé Ken Urker Had 'Split' Before His Sudden Death at 33, His Sister Reveals

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Ken Urker
Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker had allegedly already split when he died.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 2 2026, Published 11:55 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her fiancé, Ken Urker, had allegedly already split up before he passed away.

Urker, 33, was found unresponsive in his Louisiana home on October 1 after he failed to respond to Blanchard's texts wishing him a happy birthday.

According to Urker's sister, Autumn Urker, the couple was no longer together at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

'They've Been Split Up'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Ken Urker, Autumn Urker
Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM, @SHORTYKINSS/TIKTOK

Autumn Urker claimed Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker have been split up for a while.

"They’ve been split up," she told fans on a tearful TikTok live the day of her brother's death.

Autumn went on to accuse Gypsy of leaking the story of her brother's sudden passing to the media amid their apparent separation.

“Of course you went to TMZ that you texted him ‘happy birthday’ and didn’t get a response," she added. "You ain’t been getting a response."

Article continues below advertisement

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Ken Urker
Source: MEGA

Gypsy Rose Blanchard claimed Ken Urker died of an overdose.

Autumn went on to sling insults at Gypsy in the wake of her brother's death.

"I knew that b---- would go to TMZ," she said through tears. "You cold-bloodedly murdered your mother for d---. You are a vile human being. You’re sick in the head."

While Gypsy has claimed her partner passed away following an overdose, Autumn said his death "was not of natural causes."

MORE ON:
Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Gypsy Rose Blanchard
Source: MEGA

Gypsy Rose Blanchard first connected with her baby daddy while she was in prison.

Gypsy and Ken first connected while she was serving a 10-year prison sentence for second-degree murder in connection with the killing of her mother, Dee Dee.

The couple got engaged in 2018 but later broke things off. Gypsy went on to marry Ryan Anderson while she was still in prison.

However, a year after she was released in 2023, the couple broke up and Gypsy rekindled her relationship with Ken. The pair welcomed a daughter, Aurora, in 2024.

Before his death, rumors online speculated that Ken was seeking sole custody of the child amid her parents' rift.

'Not in a Good State of Mind'

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Ken Urker
Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM

Gypsy Rose Blanchard said Ken Urker was 'not in a good state of mind.'

Gypsy released a statement about the father of her daughter shortly after he passed away, noting he "was not in a good state of mind."

"Ken was an amazing father and a man who was deeply loved. He will forever be my soulmate and my red string, a connection that time, distance and even death can never erase," she gushed.

"Ken endured an unimaginable level of public scrutiny and relentless cyberbullying across social media platforms, including TikTok and Reddit. The cruelty directed toward him was something no human being should have to endure," she added.

"Above all, Ken loved our daughter, Aurora. She is a beautiful reflection of his enduring spirit, and through her, a part of him will always remain with us,” Gypsy concluded. "I will make sure she grows up knowing how deeply her father loved her and who he was beyond what strangers on the internet chose to say about him."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.