Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Fiancé Ken Urker Had 'Split' Before His Sudden Death at 33, His Sister Reveals
Oct. 2 2026, Published 11:55 a.m. ET
Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her fiancé, Ken Urker, had allegedly already split up before he passed away.
Urker, 33, was found unresponsive in his Louisiana home on October 1 after he failed to respond to Blanchard's texts wishing him a happy birthday.
According to Urker's sister, Autumn Urker, the couple was no longer together at the time.
'They've Been Split Up'
"They’ve been split up," she told fans on a tearful TikTok live the day of her brother's death.
Autumn went on to accuse Gypsy of leaking the story of her brother's sudden passing to the media amid their apparent separation.
“Of course you went to TMZ that you texted him ‘happy birthday’ and didn’t get a response," she added. "You ain’t been getting a response."
Autumn went on to sling insults at Gypsy in the wake of her brother's death.
"I knew that b---- would go to TMZ," she said through tears. "You cold-bloodedly murdered your mother for d---. You are a vile human being. You’re sick in the head."
While Gypsy has claimed her partner passed away following an overdose, Autumn said his death "was not of natural causes."
- Gypsy Rose Blanchard Leaked Fiancé Ken Urker's Death to the Press, His Sister Claims: 'She's Sick in the Head'
- Ken Urker's Sister Claims His Passing Was 'Not of Natural Causes' After His Sudden Death at 33
- Gypsy Rose Blanchard Claims Fiancé Ken Urker Died of an Overdose: 'He Was Not in a Good State of Mind'
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Gypsy and Ken first connected while she was serving a 10-year prison sentence for second-degree murder in connection with the killing of her mother, Dee Dee.
The couple got engaged in 2018 but later broke things off. Gypsy went on to marry Ryan Anderson while she was still in prison.
However, a year after she was released in 2023, the couple broke up and Gypsy rekindled her relationship with Ken. The pair welcomed a daughter, Aurora, in 2024.
Before his death, rumors online speculated that Ken was seeking sole custody of the child amid her parents' rift.
'Not in a Good State of Mind'
Gypsy released a statement about the father of her daughter shortly after he passed away, noting he "was not in a good state of mind."
"Ken was an amazing father and a man who was deeply loved. He will forever be my soulmate and my red string, a connection that time, distance and even death can never erase," she gushed.
"Ken endured an unimaginable level of public scrutiny and relentless cyberbullying across social media platforms, including TikTok and Reddit. The cruelty directed toward him was something no human being should have to endure," she added.
"Above all, Ken loved our daughter, Aurora. She is a beautiful reflection of his enduring spirit, and through her, a part of him will always remain with us,” Gypsy concluded. "I will make sure she grows up knowing how deeply her father loved her and who he was beyond what strangers on the internet chose to say about him."