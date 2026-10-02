Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Fiancé Ken Urker Had 'Split' Before His Sudden Death at 33, His Sister Reveals

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Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her fiancé, Ken Urker, had allegedly already split up before he passed away. Urker, 33, was found unresponsive in his Louisiana home on October 1 after he failed to respond to Blanchard's texts wishing him a happy birthday. According to Urker's sister, Autumn Urker, the couple was no longer together at the time.

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'They've Been Split Up'

Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM, @SHORTYKINSS/TIKTOK Autumn Urker claimed Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker have been split up for a while.

"They’ve been split up," she told fans on a tearful TikTok live the day of her brother's death. Autumn went on to accuse Gypsy of leaking the story of her brother's sudden passing to the media amid their apparent separation. “Of course you went to TMZ that you texted him ‘happy birthday’ and didn’t get a response," she added. "You ain’t been getting a response."

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Source: MEGA Gypsy Rose Blanchard claimed Ken Urker died of an overdose.

Autumn went on to sling insults at Gypsy in the wake of her brother's death. "I knew that b---- would go to TMZ," she said through tears. "You cold-bloodedly murdered your mother for d---. You are a vile human being. You’re sick in the head." While Gypsy has claimed her partner passed away following an overdose, Autumn said his death "was not of natural causes."

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Source: MEGA Gypsy Rose Blanchard first connected with her baby daddy while she was in prison.

Gypsy and Ken first connected while she was serving a 10-year prison sentence for second-degree murder in connection with the killing of her mother, Dee Dee. The couple got engaged in 2018 but later broke things off. Gypsy went on to marry Ryan Anderson while she was still in prison. However, a year after she was released in 2023, the couple broke up and Gypsy rekindled her relationship with Ken. The pair welcomed a daughter, Aurora, in 2024. Before his death, rumors online speculated that Ken was seeking sole custody of the child amid her parents' rift.

'Not in a Good State of Mind'

Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM Gypsy Rose Blanchard said Ken Urker was 'not in a good state of mind.'