Gypsy Rose Blanchard Leaked Fiancé Ken Urker's Death to the Press, His Sister Claims: 'She's Sick in the Head'

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Ken Urker's sister claimed that Gypsy Rose Blanchard leaked her fiancé's death. Autumn Urker took to TikTok Live on October 1 after it was announced that her brother passed away at his home in Louisiana on his birthday. According to Autumn, Gypsy took his story to the press after he failed to respond to her birthday text. "See, this is why I came on here, because I knew that b---- would go to TMZ," Autumn said on her emotional livestream. "You cold-bloodedly murdered your mother for d---. You are a vile human being. You're sick in the head…"

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Source: @SHORTYKINSS/TIKTOK Autumn Urker accused Gypsy Rose Blanchard of leaking the story.

As TMZ previously reported, it was Gypsy's brother, Dylan, who found Ken unresponsive. "Of course you went to TMZ that you texted him 'happy birthday' and didn't get a response," Autumn added. "You ain't been getting a response." Autumn went so far as to claim that the couple, who share a one-year-old daughter, Aurora, had already split up by the time Ken passed away.

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'Not of Natural Causes'

Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM Gypsy Rose Blanchard was first engaged to Ken Urker in 2018.

Before his death, rumors online speculated that Ken was seeking sole custody of the child amid her parents' rift. Gypsy and Ken were first engaged in 2018 while she was behind bars for second-degree murder. They split up, and Gypsy Rose married Ryan Anderson in 2022 while she was still in prison. The couple separated in 2024, after which she rekindled her relationship with Ken. While Gypsy Rose has said that her former partner died of an overdose, Autumn had different ideas about his cause of death, which has yet to be officially determined. "[It] was not of natural causes," she told her audience, noting that officials do not suspect foul play.

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Source: MEGA Gypsy Rose Blanchard said Ken Urker was the subject of online bullying.

The grieving sister explained that Ken attended church the night prior with members of Gypsy's family, during which he became visibly distressed. “They were all at church last night, and Ken was emotional, and they had dinner or something planned today, and they went over there and found him,” she revealed, noting that she spoke with him the night before his death. “He said he was going home to go to sleep and he had work in the morning," she added. "So, I don’t know. This is why they say, ‘Sticks and Stones,’ because words can absolutely kill you."

'Not in a Good State of Mind'

Source: MEGA Gypsy Rose Blanchard alleged that Ken Urker died of an overdose.