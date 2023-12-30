Gypsy Rose Blanchard Unable to Fulfill Her Dream of Meeting Taylor Swift at Chiefs Game as Parole Officer Demands She Return Home
Maybe next time?
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who was recently released from prison after serving eight years for her involvement in killing her mother, was not able to fulfill her dream of meeting idol Taylor Swift on Sunday, December 31.
The convict planning to go to the upcoming Kansas City Chief’s game in hopes of seeing the pop star, who has been present at many of the sporting events in support of her new boyfriend, Travis Kelce.
However, Blanchard’s dreams were cut short when her parole officer demanded she return home to Louisiana, preventing her from being able to attend the sports match at Arrowhead Stadium.
According to the Daily Mail, Blanchard, 32, and her husband, Ryan Anderson, 37, were staying at an AirBNB in Overland Park, Kansas, following her release on December 28.
Due to her parole officer’s wishes, Blanchard will have to settle for catching a glimpse of Swift on screen.
The daughter of the late Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard previously expressed her interest in Swift in an interview with TMZ.
Blanchard shared that the blonde beauty’s music got her through her time behind bars inside the Missouri prison.
She claimed all the money her dad sent her in jail was spent on buying each of Swift’s 10 albums. Blanchard also revealed her idea to go to the game on December 31, however, she did have a backup plan to attend the New Orleans leg of Swift’s Eras Tour, if she wasn't able to make it.
Despite the sad news of having to skip out on the Chiefs-Bengals matchup, Blanchard was all smiles with her fans on Friday, December 30, while at Burger King.
At the DeQueen, Ark., restaurant location, Blanchard was all smiles as she stopped to take pictures with two of her supporters.
This was not the first time Blanchard was spotted out at a fast-food spot, as she was seen going to McDonald’s with her husband after her release.
As OK! previously reported, the ex-con also shared a photo of herself after finally leaving jail.
"First selfie of freedom!" she wrote on Instagram Friday.
She sported a chill look in a white, long-sleeved top and jeans. Her hair was styled in a loose pony-tail as she beamed for the camera.
In response, fans gushed over Blanchard’s post-prison look.
"Welcome home Gypsy! We love you!" one user wrote, while another added, "So proud of you!”
"Yessss!!! You look so pretty & your hair is so healthy and long. Hope you're safe and having a lovely time. Go Gypsy!" a third person noted.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Gypsy Rose's sister, Mia Blanchard, also shared a photo from her release day.
"The sweetest hello. Welcome home, sister," Mia penned alongside an image of the pair together with “Welcome Home” balloons behind them.