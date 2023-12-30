OK Magazine
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Unable to Fulfill Her Dream of Meeting Taylor Swift at Chiefs Game as Parole Officer Demands She Return Home

ok split taylor
Source: @gypsyrose_a_blanchard/Instagram/MEGA
By:

Dec. 30 2023, Published 12:42 p.m. ET

Maybe next time?

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who was recently released from prison after serving eight years for her involvement in killing her mother, was not able to fulfill her dream of meeting idol Taylor Swift on Sunday, December 31.

gypsy rose blanchard
Source: @gypsyrose_a_blanchard/Instagram

Gypsy Rose Blanchard served seven years in jail.

The convict planning to go to the upcoming Kansas City Chief’s game in hopes of seeing the pop star, who has been present at many of the sporting events in support of her new boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

However, Blanchard’s dreams were cut short when her parole officer demanded she return home to Louisiana, preventing her from being able to attend the sports match at Arrowhead Stadium.

According to the Daily Mail, Blanchard, 32, and her husband, Ryan Anderson, 37, were staying at an AirBNB in Overland Park, Kansas, following her release on December 28.

Due to her parole officer’s wishes, Blanchard will have to settle for catching a glimpse of Swift on screen.

taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Gypsy Rose Blanchard shared that she wanted to meet Taylor Swift after her release.

The daughter of the late Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard previously expressed her interest in Swift in an interview with TMZ.

Blanchard shared that the blonde beauty’s music got her through her time behind bars inside the Missouri prison.

She claimed all the money her dad sent her in jail was spent on buying each of Swift’s 10 albums. Blanchard also revealed her idea to go to the game on December 31, however, she did have a backup plan to attend the New Orleans leg of Swift’s Eras Tour, if she wasn't able to make it.

Despite the sad news of having to skip out on the Chiefs-Bengals matchup, Blanchard was all smiles with her fans on Friday, December 30, while at Burger King.

gypsy rose blanchard
Source: @gypsyrose_a_blanchard/Instagram

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her husband were staying in Kanas following her release.

MORE ON:
Gypsy Rose Blanchard

At the DeQueen, Ark., restaurant location, Blanchard was all smiles as she stopped to take pictures with two of her supporters.

This was not the first time Blanchard was spotted out at a fast-food spot, as she was seen going to McDonald’s with her husband after her release.

As OK! previously reported, the ex-con also shared a photo of herself after finally leaving jail.

"First selfie of freedom!" she wrote on Instagram Friday.

taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift has attended many of boyfriend Travis Kelce's football games.

She sported a chill look in a white, long-sleeved top and jeans. Her hair was styled in a loose pony-tail as she beamed for the camera.

In response, fans gushed over Blanchard’s post-prison look.

"Welcome home Gypsy! We love you!" one user wrote, while another added, "So proud of you!”

"Yessss!!! You look so pretty & your hair is so healthy and long. Hope you're safe and having a lovely time. Go Gypsy!" a third person noted.

Source: OK!

Gypsy Rose's sister, Mia Blanchard, also shared a photo from her release day.

"The sweetest hello. Welcome home, sister," Mia penned alongside an image of the pair together with “Welcome Home” balloons behind them.

