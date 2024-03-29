Split Shocker: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals She's 'Going Through a Separation' From Husband Ryan Scott Anderson 3 Months After Prison Release

Anderson, who is a teacher in Louisiana, started seeing Blanchard after they met in 2020 while she was serving out her prison sentence. They later married in a jailhouse ceremony at Missouri’s Chillicothe Correctional Center in July 2022.

“We do plan on having a reception/redo wedding with all of our family and our friends and the dress and the cake and everything because we deserve that. I deserve that. He deserves that,” she told People.

"We're in love," she added prior to her early release in 2023. "I know the home that I'm going home to is with my husband, and I'm going to have a really supportive family dynamic. And I think that that's what I've been missing this whole time."