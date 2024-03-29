Split Shocker: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals She's 'Going Through a Separation' From Husband Ryan Scott Anderson 3 Months After Prison Release
Just three months after Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from prison, the star revealed she's splitting from husband Ryan Scott Anderson.
On Thursday, March 28, Blanchard, 32, announced the sad news via Facebook.
"People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am," she wrote in a statement obtained by People from her private Facebook account.
Blanchard made waves after she was released from Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri after serving more than eight years in prison for plotting to murder her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, with then-boyfriend Nicholas "Nick" Godejohn.
Anderson, who is a teacher in Louisiana, started seeing Blanchard after they met in 2020 while she was serving out her prison sentence. They later married in a jailhouse ceremony at Missouri’s Chillicothe Correctional Center in July 2022.
“We do plan on having a reception/redo wedding with all of our family and our friends and the dress and the cake and everything because we deserve that. I deserve that. He deserves that,” she told People.
"We're in love," she added prior to her early release in 2023. "I know the home that I'm going home to is with my husband, and I'm going to have a really supportive family dynamic. And I think that that's what I've been missing this whole time."
Blanchard said she was looking forward to her life with Anderson.
“I’ve never lived with a man,” she said. “I grew up with a mom, so I didn’t even grow up with a dad in the house. So, I’m like, ‘I don’t even know what it’s like to live with a man.’”
Blanchard was charged with the killing of her mother, who died in June 2015. She pleaded guilty in 2016 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
She later spoke out about the incident, saying she apologized to “all the people that I offended with a lack of accountability, the first month or so that I was out of prison and the lack of accountability in my interviews, I'm sorry. I'm learning. I take accountability for my part, and I'm saying this right now. I'm taking accountability. I did a bad thing."