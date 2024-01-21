OK Magazine
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Admits It's 'Overwhelming' to Be in the Spotlight After Spending Time in Prison: 'I Feel Like a Baby Bird'

gypsy rose blanchard pp
Source: @GYPSYROSE_A_BLANCHARDINSTAGRAM
Jan. 21 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

It's taking Gypsy Rose Blanchard some time to adjust to the world again after spending nearly eight years behind bars.

During a recent interview, the 32-year-old admitted getting used to her newfound freedom and learning to use social media has been "overwhelming."

gypsy rose blanchard overwhelmed be in spotlight after prison
Source: @GYPSYROSE_A_BLANCHARD/INSTAGRAM

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023.

"I feel like a baby bird on the internet," she explained to a news outlet. "I’m very new to social media, so when I comment or like someone’s post, I have to realize it will be seen by millions of people."

"I have this huge platform, which I can use for good. It’s kind of like a superpower," she added. "On the downside, there are people making fake accounts in my name scamming people."

gypsy rose blanchard overwhelmed be in spotlight after prison
Source: @GYPSYROSE_A_BLANCHARDINSTAGRAM

Gypsy Rose met her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, in 2020.

Gypsy Rose also clarified the swirling rumors that she's pregnant are "not true at all," noting she simply bought a "cute little outfit" for a baby "just in case, later down the road" she and her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, wanted to have kids.

However, for now, the former inmate is focused on using her platform to share any "wisdom and guidance" she's gained over the years to help others who were in a "hopeless" place like she was.

gypsy rose blanchard overwhelmed be in spotlight after prison
Source: mega

Gypsy Rose's mother, Dee Dee, is believed to have suffered from Munchausen by proxy.

MORE ON:
Gypsy Rose Blanchard

"This could happen to anyone," she said. "If you see a child in a situation where something seems off, say something. I’ve already used the power of my voice to share my story. Let’s see if I can share other people’s stories and give them a voice."

As OK! previously reported, Gypsy Rose was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for second-degree murder after plotting her abusive mother Dee Dee's death with her ex-boyfriend Nick Godejohn in 2015.

gypsy rose blanchard really hard conversation future kids mom murder
Source: mega

Dee Dee was murdered by Nick Godejohn in 2015.

Dee Dee reportedly suffered from a rare behavioral disorder called Munchausen by proxy. The older woman forced Gypsy Rose to take medication, use a wheelchair and undergo a number of unnecessary surgeries throughout her childhood.

"I was facing yet another surgery pretty soon, and I really did not want to have the surgery," Gypsy Rose shared in a recent interview, detailing her state of mind in the months leading up to her mother's murder. "I expressed that to my mother. She's like, ‘You're having it, and that's it. There's no discussion to be had.' And I felt in my heart, please change your mind. This life needs to change. It's not like I didn't think about every other option besides murder. I did."

Source: OK!

"If I had another chance to redo everything, I don't know if I would go back to when I was a child and tell my aunts and uncles that I'm not sick and mommy makes me sick," she said in a separate sit-down. "Or, if I would travel back to just the point of that conversation with Nick and tell him, 'You know what, I'm going to go tell the police everything.' I kind of struggle with that. Nobody will ever hear me say I'm glad she's dead or I'm proud of what I did."

Gypsy Rose spoke with In Touch about feeling "overwhelmed" after leaving prison.

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.