Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals She Was 'So Nervous' Before 'Sweet' First Night of Intimacy With Husband Ryan Scott Anderson

gypsy rose blanchard so nervous sweet first night intimacy husbandpp
Source: @gypsyrose_a_blanchard/Instagram
By:

Jan. 9 2024, Published 5:21 p.m. ET

Gypsy Rose Blanchard shared details of her and husband Ryan Scott Anderson's very first, special, night together.

The couple tied the knot in 2022, while the 32-year-old was still serving time behind bars for plotting the murder of her mother, Dee Dee, in 2015.

gypsy rose blanchard so nervous sweet first night intimacy husband
Source: @gypsyrose_a_blanchard/Instagram

Gypsy Rose Blanchard made an appearance on 'The Viall Files' podcast.

One year after saying "I Do," Gypsy Rose was released from prison and was finally able to begin her physical relationship with the Louisiana-born teacher.

"My husband picked me up and then we drove to a hotel that we got locally," she said during her appearance on "The Viall Files" podcast. "We spent the night, we had our first intimate moments as husband and wife, got to consummate our marriage, which was great."

gypsy rose blanchard so nervous sweet first night intimacy husband
Source: @gypsyrose_a_blanchard/Instagram

Gypsy Rose revealed her first night with her husband was 'sweet.'

Gypsy Rose described their first time together as "sweet" before admitting she was initially "so nervous" because she'd previously been a victim of sexual abuse.

"I was molested when I was 9 by my grandfather and in my relationship with Nicholas [Godejohn] there was some sexual abuse, it was just a really toxic relationship," she explained. "So coming from a place where I never had a s-- life, I never felt safe, it was like being used and abused, one person after another. With Ryan, he didn't say, 'We have to have s-- the first night.' It was like, 'If you want to, let it happen naturally.'"

gypsy rose blanchard so nervous sweet first night intimacy husband
Source: @gypsyrose_a_blanchard/Instagram

Gypsy Rose and Ryan tied the knot in 2022.

"I was trying to plan everything," she added. "I'm like, what happens if he doesn't like the way I look or I'm nervous about just being naked too. I have scars on my body and so, in prison, it's not like he got to see me before he married me."

"They say you have to drink the milk before you buy the cow and that didn't happen for us," she continued. "I was extremely nervous but then within 10 minutes I was like, okay, this is happening and I felt totally comfortable and totally safe."

gypsy rose blanchard looking forward know dad half siblings
Source: mia_blanchard/instagram

Gypsy Rose was released from prison in December 2023.

This comes after Gypsy Rose hit back at social media trolls who accused Ryan of being "creepy."

"Ryan, don't listen to the haters. I love you, and you love me," the former convict penned in her Instagram comments section. "We do not owe anyone anything. Our family is who matters. If you get likes and good comments great, if you get hate then whatever because THEY DON'T MATTER."

Source: OK!

"I love you...besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night…yeah I said it, the D is fire," she quipped. "Happy wife happy life."

Ryan replied, "Who said I gave a d--- about what these jealous people say anyway, haha...now come get it Baby."

