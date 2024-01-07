Gypsy Rose Blanchard Admits She Was 'Shocked' After Shooting Her Mother 10 Times With a BB Gun During 2011 Runaway Attempt
Gypsy Rose Blanchard made a surprising admission in the latest installment of The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.
The ex-convict recalled a time in 2011 when she attempted to run away from her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, who struggled with the psychological disorder Munchausen syndrome by proxy. While Dee Dee went to extreme lengths to keep her daughter close, Gypsy revealed she had shot her mother ten times in her aim to escape.
“A million things were going through my mind of how bad this was going to be,” Gypsy said of the moment when her mother discovered her bag. During the confrontation, Dee Dee’s gun was out on the table, something that would normally be locked away in a safe.
Gypsy then “threatened” her mom with the weapon. “Before I knew it, I pulled the trigger as many times as I could.”
The 32-year-old added: “A couple of them hit her. A couple of them hit the wall. But the wounds were superficial. It barely grazed. That’s when I realized it was a BB gun. And it made me relieved because I did not intend to kill her. But the point is, I was shocked that I pulled the trigger at all.”
Gypsy recollected Dee Dee later lied about her injuries from the incident, claiming she was a victim of a theft.
“She told people that me and her were robbed in the parking lot of Walmart by this mystery robber that shot her with a BB gun,” Gypsy stated.
At the time of her attempted runaway, Dee Dee had convinced Gypsy she had leukemia, muscular dystrophy, and couldn’t walk.
Just a few years after the event with the BB gun, Gypsy conspired to kill Dee Dee with ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn. Nicholas murdered Dee Dee by stabbing her 17 times in her bed while Gypsy hid in the bathroom. Gypsy served eight years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and was released on December 28, 2023.
As OK! previously reported, since Gypsy’s release, she has made headlines for talking about her past and her hopes for the future.
- 'It Took Me Down a Dark Path': Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals She Was High on Painkillers When She Killed Her Abusive Mother
- Gypsy Rose Blanchard Confesses She 'Regrets' Her Abusive Mother's Murder 'Every Single Day' Before Prison Release
- Gypsy Rose Blanchard 'Wishes' Ex Nicholas Godejohn 'Well' as He Serves Life in Prison for Murdering Her Mom Dee Dee
The star is now happily married to husband Ryan Anderson and excited to start their life together.
In a recent interview about their relationship, Gypsy confessed over 250 men "from all countries" had tried to contact her during her time behind bars, however, the 37-year-old special education teacher initially made an impression because he was from her home state of Louisiana.
"So I wrote him a letter back. We became friends and, of course, more than friends and then now we're married," she spilled.
Gypsy and Ryan then noted they see themselves as "newly-together-wed," as they had not had the chance to live together until now despite tying the knot in 2022.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"It was like integrating into our new life together and just settling into married life," Gypsy gushed. "We cooked our first dinner together and, you know, it's fun. We're learning about each other. I've already told him to put the toilet seat down several times."