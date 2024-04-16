OK Magazine
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Filed for Divorce From Ryan Anderson After Explosive Fight Over Estranged Husband Hoarding Food: Source

gypsy rose blanchard divorce ryan anderson fight food hoarding
Source: @GYPSYROSEBLANCHARD/INSTAGRAM
By:

Apr. 16 2024, Published 9:06 a.m. ET

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson, were great — before they had to live within the same four walls.

The convicted second-degree murderer shockingly filed for divorce from her separated spouse roughly three months after she was released from prison for plotting to kill her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, with her ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn.

gypsy rose blanchard divorce ryan anderson fight food hoarding
Source: MEGA

Gypsy Rose Blanchard filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson, earlier this month.

The Munchausen by proxy victim reportedly pulled the plug on her nearly-two-year marriage after getting into an explosive fight with Ryan about his food hoarding problems, a source close to Gypsy Rose spilled to a news publication.

Considering Gypsy Rose spent the majority of her union to Ryan locked up behind bars, the 32-year-old wasn't aware of his major hoarding issues before the pair moved into a two-bedroom apartment together following her early release from jail in December 2023, per the insider.

gypsy rose blanchard divorce ryan anderson fight food hoarding
Source: @GYPSYROSEBLANCHARD/INSTAGRAM

The separated spouses' marriage only lasted three months after Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from prison.

The confidante claimed Ryan stocks his food in bulk, keeps the fridge fully filled at all times and refuses to throw away old groceries even if they've gone bad.

Gypsy Rose started to vent to her friends that her husband's actions reminded her of her late mother's troubled ways, according to the source.

At one point, the child abuse victim had enough and cleared their fridge of rotten food items — which made Ryan extremely unhappy.

The situation reportedly ignited a blowup argument between the two, prompting Gypsy Rose to become triggered and frightened by her husband becoming so angry over things inside of the fridge.

gypsy rose blanchard divorce ryan anderson fight food hoarding
Source: @GYPSYROSEBLANCHARD/INSTAGRAM

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson were married for nearly two years before their split.

Other aspects of their marriage also created tension between the former couple, too.

Gypsy Rose couldn't stand Ryan's loud snoring as it made her have trouble sleeping. At night, he allegedly also becomes very hot, while his estranged wife enjoys sleeping in a cool bed, the insider explained.

Gypsy Rose could perhaps not be used to sharing sheets with someone after spending seven years locked up at Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri.

Prior to entering prison, she had been severely abused by her mother, who falsified her daughter's medical records and lied to doctors and the whole world claiming Gypsy Rose was a super sick kid.

gypsy rose blanchard divorce ryan anderson fight food hoarding
Source: @GYPSYROSEBLANCHARD/INSTAGRAM

Ryan Anderson's alleged food hoarding ways reportedly led to the pair's marital demise.

Dee Dee's disease caused her to create such a tale, she even convinced Gypsy Rose and the public that her child couldn't walk or eat without the help of a feeding tube.

Gypsy Rose's mom fabricated several of her daughter's later disproven illnesses and disabilities — including leukemia, muscular dystrophy, vision and hearing impairments and seizures,

Source: OK!

TMZ spoke to a source close to Gypsy Rose about what led to her marital demise.

