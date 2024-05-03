OK Magazine
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Fights With Estranged Husband Ryan Anderson Over His New Dog — See the Explosive TikTok Argument

By:

May 3 2024, Published 11:07 a.m. ET

Tensions seem to be rising between Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson.

On Thursday, May 2, the former prisoner's ex took to TikTok with an update just one month after his separated spouse filed for divorce. Anderson's remarks appeared to anger Blanchard, as she scolded him in the comments section of his post.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard slammed her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson, in the comments section of his TikTok post.

"Hey guys, it's Ryan. I just wanted to say 'hey.' Doing a video, my second video from home. Just hanging out. Me and Pixie, enjoying the day," he wrote of the adorable dog he and Blanchard adopted in January following the Munchausen by proxy victim's early release from jail at the end of December 2023.

Following their split last month, Blanchard confirmed Anderson would be keeping the puppy amid their divorce.

Ryan Anderson and Gypsy Rose Blanchard adopted Pixie in January before splitting at the end of March.

As the video continued, Anderson showed off his fresh facial hair, noting, "I'm growing this out. You can see it's really dark. I didn't think I could ever grow one out like that, but it looks good."

"Anyway, just thank y'all. I really appreciate it. I got a lot of sweet messages from a lot of people. I wish I could write all of y'all and say thanks. It means a great deal to me," he expressed, admitting "everyone wants me to tell my side," but he hasn't yet found the right words or way to do so.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard tied the knot with Ryan Anderson while she was still behind bars.

"A lot has happened," Anderson acknowledged, confirming he's "just hanging in there," while Blanchard has already moved on and rekindled her relationship with ex-fiancé Ken Urker.

Anderson's post appeared to catch Blanchard's attention, as she wrote an angry response to her soon-to-be ex-husband's claims in the comments section of the upload.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard faced backlash for leaving the dog behind upon filing for divorce at the beginning of April.

"Tell them how you want to get rid of Pixie. I have the receipts. Funny how all you post is her and then you text how you want to dump her off on someone else. People will see who you really are soon," Blanchard furiously wrote, though Anderson was quick to clap back.

"I am thinking of giving her to an actual family. Like I wanted with you," Anderson snubbed.

Blanchard previously revealed the dog would be staying with Anderson in wake of their split, prompting haters to criticize her for seemingly leaving the puppy behind.

"She is with Ryan. I gave her to Ryan," Blanchard confessed in a TikTok Live. "I didn't want to uproot her from everything that she knows, so ... she loved Ryan more, so I let him keep the puppy."

Social media users weren't thrilled to learn this news, as one troll declared: "She left her puppy like yesterday's trash."

