Gypsy Rose Blanchard Loves Being Single Despite Estranged Husband Ryan Anderson Begging Her for a Second Chance: Source
Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been enjoying the additional freedom that seems to come with being single.
The Munchausen by proxy abuse victim, who spent seven years behind bars for plotting the 2015 murder of her mom, Dee Dee Blanchard, filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson, earlier this month — and is reportedly not looking back for even a split second.
While the decision to split might not be what Ryan wants in the slightest, there appears to be hardly any chance the former flames would ever reconcile, as Gypsy loves the feeling of full-on freedom she's never felt in her 32 years of life, a source recently explained to a news publication.
According to the insider, Ryan even texted Gypsy asking if they can work things out, but the internet sensation wasn't having it.
From Gypsy's point of view, the ex-prisoner wished Ryan could understand why divorcing appears to be the best decision for his estranged wife — even if it might not be what he wants, the source spilled.
The confidante noted Gypsy isn't taking the boy-crazy route when it comes to being newly single, as she's been trying to prioritize girls' nights and doesn't plan to join any dating apps for the foreseeable future.
Stepping away from her marriage seems to have a whole different meaning to Gypsy, as it's the first time in her life she's truly on her own, with no attachment to anyone — aside from her parole officer.
While the source claimed Gypsy has good intentions behind filing to legally end her marriage of nearly two years, just three months after her release from prison, social media users questioned the reason behind her decision after she was spotted with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker just days after splitting from Ryan.
The insider, however, doubled down on previous insistence that the pair are nothing more than friends.
Still, Ryan believes Ken stepped between his marriage after wedging himself back into Gypsy's life once she was released from prison, as OK! previously reported.
According to a separate source, there wasn't trouble in paradise until Ken was in the picture once again.
Further fueling speculation, Gypsy and Ken got matching Husky tattoos during a weekend trip to New Orleans. During the getaway, the former fiancés were even caught holding hands.
Ken's mom, Raina Williams, spoke out in defense of her son after news about his vacation with Gypsy came to light, as she declared the two were "not back together."
"They're very cool. Ken is just being a supportive friend to her and that's it," she said earlier this month.
