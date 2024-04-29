Gypsy Rose Blanchard Is Headed to Hollywood! Abuse Victim Hopes to Meet Joey King While in L.A. Promoting Lifetime Series

After spending nearly nine years behind bars, Gypsy Rose Blanchard is headed to the West Coast for a business-driven adventure.

The Munchausen by proxy abuse victim — who was sent to prison for the second-degree murder of her troubled mother, Dee Dee Blanchard — reportedly has plans in Los Angeles this week to promote Season 2 of her Lifetime reality series, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, a source close to Gypsy shared with a news publication.