Gypsy Rose Blanchard Is Headed to Hollywood! Abuse Victim Hopes to Meet Joey King While in L.A. Promoting Lifetime Series
After spending nearly nine years behind bars, Gypsy Rose Blanchard is headed to the West Coast for a business-driven adventure.
The Munchausen by proxy abuse victim — who was sent to prison for the second-degree murder of her troubled mother, Dee Dee Blanchard — reportedly has plans in Los Angeles this week to promote Season 2 of her Lifetime reality series, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, a source close to Gypsy shared with a news publication.
According to the insider, Gypsy is extremely excited to visit Hollywood for the very first time and remains hopeful she'll have a chance to meet Joey King.
The actress portrayed Gypsy in The Act, Hulu's 2019 limited series about the former inmate discovering her mother lied about her daughter's sicknesses and physical abilities and the eerie chain of events leading up to Dee Dee's murder.
The confidante claimed Gypsy has watched a bit of the show, and from what she's seen, thinks Joey did an excellent job portraying her and finds her ability to take on such a traumatizing role very brave.
Gypsy and Joey have reportedly had conversations through direct messaging, however, the 32-year-old believes an in-person meeting with The Kissing Booth star, 24, would be a long time coming.
The source said Gypsy reached out about getting together with Joey, though it's unclear what the response was — or if there was an answer at all.
Aside from promoting her reality show — and potentially meeting Joey — Gypsy also plans to tackle typical tourist activities, such as visiting the Hollywood sign and relaxing on the beach.
Gypsy additionally would like to stop by for a meal at Lisa Vanderpump's SUR restaurant because she and her stepmom, Kristy, are major Vanderpump Rules fans, the confidante explained.
Regardless of whether Joey finds time in her busy schedule to hang out with Gypsy, the A-list actress has been a supporter of the abuse victim from the start.
Following Gypsy's release from prison in December 2023, the Ramona and Beezus actress declared she was "so happy" to see the convicted criminal finally find freedom, something Joey noted she "deserves."
While the source said Gypsy has now seen The Act, she hadn't watched the series as of January — her first month released from behind bars.
"I actually have not seen anything, like the documentaries or The Act," Gypsy admitted during an interview earlier this year. "I haven’t seen that, and so I don’t know what is inaccurate in those versions of things."
"And I guess people can pick out if they self-correct those inaccuracies on their own by watching this documentary series. So I’m just kind of coming out and sharing my story and the whole truth. That’s how I’m doing it," she continued at the time.
