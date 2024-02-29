Donald Trump Georgia Trial in Trouble as Hackers Threaten to Release Fulton County Court Documents Related to the Case for Ransom

“The FBI decided to hack now for one reason only,” LockbitSupp said, “because they didn't want to leak information from Fulton County.”

Documents allegedly stolen by LockBit during a January 27 ransomware attack “contain a lot of interesting things and Donald Trump's court cases that could affect the upcoming U.S. election,” the statement continued.

LockbitSupp claimed that “had it not been for the election situation, the FBI would have continued to sit on my server waiting for any leads to arrest me and my associates.”

"Personally, I will vote for Trump because the situation on the border with Mexico is some kind of nightmare, Biden should retire, he is a puppet," the hacker said in a message to outlets.

