John Ramsey Claims Ransom Note Proves Killer Targeted JonBenét To Hurt Him After Weeks Of Surveillance

As OK! previously reported, JonBenét was strangled to death and her body was discovered in the basement of the Ramsey family's Boulder, Colo., home on December 26, 1996. There have been no arrests made in connection with the murder.

John has since found himself frustrated by the allegedly "lazy" efforts of police throughout the nearly 3 decade murder case. He was especially upset by cops' alleged refusal to look into the link between his daughter's killing and the rape of a young girl nearby less than a year later.

"It's like a second bank robbery in a small town: you've got to look and see if there's a connection," he said in an interview earlier this month. "And in my mind, there was a huge connection, both in terms of how it was accomplished, the fact they were both children, and that my daughter and Amy both went to the same dance school."