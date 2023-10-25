FBI Had Over 40 Sources on Biden Family Criminal Matters Dating Back to Joe's Vice Presidency: Report

According to the information obtained by Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, these confidential human sources provided criminal information to the FBI regarding President Biden, James Biden, and Hunter Biden.

These revelations were brought to light in a letter written by Senator Grassley to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

The letter, which was obtained by news outlets, raised serious questions about the involvement of the Biden family in criminal activities. The letter also references several FD-1023 forms, which are used by the FBI to document confidential source reporting.