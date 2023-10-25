OK Magazine
FBI Had Over 40 Sources on Biden Family Criminal Matters Dating Back to Joe's Vice Presidency: Report

By:

Oct. 25 2023, Published 6:54 p.m. ET

It's been reported the FBI had over 40 confidential sources on various criminal matters related to the Biden family, dating back to Joe Biden's time as vice president.

The confidential human sources 'provided criminal information to the FBI relating to Joe Biden, James Biden, and Hunter Biden.'

According to the information obtained by Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, these confidential human sources provided criminal information to the FBI regarding President Biden, James Biden, and Hunter Biden.

These revelations were brought to light in a letter written by Senator Grassley to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

The letter, which was obtained by news outlets, raised serious questions about the involvement of the Biden family in criminal activities. The letter also references several FD-1023 forms, which are used by the FBI to document confidential source reporting.

Joe Biden is under an impeachment inquiry.

One critical FD-1023 details a criminal bribery scheme allegedly involving Joe, Hunter, and Mykola Zlochevsky, the founder and CEO of Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings.

The form includes information from a reportedly highly credible confidential human source who had multiple meetings and conversations with a top executive of Burisma Holdings starting in 2015 while Hunter sat on the board of the company.

According to the source, Joe and Hunter allegedly coerced Mykola to pay them millions of dollars in exchange for their help in getting the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating Burisma fired.

Grassley alleges that the FBI and DOJ sought to shut down investigations into the Bidens.

The Biden family has denied these allegations, but the evidence provided by these confidential sources raises serious concerns.

In December 2019, the FBI closed a Kleptocracy case into Mykola, which had been opened in January 2016 by a squad that included agents from FBI headquarters. This closure occurred at a time when Hunter's role at Burisma was under scrutiny during the first impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

Further investigations took place in early 2020, with meetings at the FBI's Pittsburgh Field Office and the opening of a guardian assessment to analyze the information provided by Rudy Giuliani.

Eventually, the FD-1023 alleging a criminal scheme between Joe, Hunter, and Mykola was created in June 2020.

House Republicans have alleged that investigators were prevented from seeking information about Joe's involvement in Hunter's criminal arrangements.

In October 2020, Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf reportedly briefed on the contents of the FD-1023, but prevented investigators from pursuing Joe's involvement.

Whistleblowers involved in the investigation have also made similar allegations.

Fox News obtained the quotes and sources regarding the investigation.

