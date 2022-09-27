'There's A Truth': Hailey Bieber Breaks Silence On Rumors She 'Stole' Justin From Selena Gomez

Breaking her silence. Ever since Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber were first linked all those years ago, rumors have been swirling that there was an overlap between the model and Selena Gomez.

Now, Hailey is addressing those claims. During her appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast this week, the wife of the "Peaches" crooner touches on whether she "stole" Justin from the Only Murders in the Building actress.