Justin Bieber Cancels The Remainder Of His 'Justice' World Tour Citing Health Concerns
Nearly three months after pop icon Justin Bieber postponed a portion of his North American concerts following his Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome diagnosis, the “Sorry” singer took to social media to share an unfortunate update with his fans this week — the entire “Justice” world tour has now officially been canceled.
“Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partially paralyzed. As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North American leg of the Justice Tour,” Bieber wrote in an Instagram Story on Tuesday, September 6.
The decision to axe the rest of the tour, he said, came after he recently completed several concerts. “After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour,” Bieber explained to his more than 256 million followers.
The star was able to perform “six live shows,” but he said these concerts, including headlining the Rock In Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, over the weekend, “took a real toll on me.”
JUSTIN BIEBER OFFERS HEALTH UPDATE, EVERYTHING WE KNOW ABOUT HIS RAMSAY HUNT SYNDROME DIAGNOSIS
“After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I needed to make my health a priority right now,” Bieber shared. “So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being.”
The star ended the heartfelt post with a reassuring message for his fans.
“I’m going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better,” he wrote. “I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately!”
The tour was originally scheduled to end in March 2023.
The cancellation comes after Bieber first shared that he had been diagnosed with a neurological disorder back in June, posting a video revealing that the condition caused one half of his face to become paralyzed.
“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril won’t move,” the “Love Yourself” artist explained in a video posted to social media. “I’m gonna get better, and I’m doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal, and it will go back to normal."
Despite his confidence in his recovery, Bieber shared that he was unsure of how long it would take for him to overcome the condition.
HAILEY BIEBER DOTING ON HUSBAND, JUSTIN BIEBER, FOLLOWING SINGER'S SHOCKING DIAGNOSIS: SOURCE
“It’s just time, and we don’t know how much time it’s gonna be, but it’s gonna be OK,” he said. “I have hope, and I trust God, and I trust that this is all for a reason.”