Justin Bieber Cancels The Remainder Of His 'Justice' World Tour Citing Health Concerns

Nearly three months after pop icon Justin Bieber postponed a portion of his North American concerts following his Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome diagnosis, the “Sorry” singer took to social media to share an unfortunate update with his fans this week — the entire “Justice” world tour has now officially been canceled.

“Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partially paralyzed. As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North American leg of the Justice Tour,” Bieber wrote in an Instagram Story on Tuesday, September 6.

The decision to axe the rest of the tour, he said, came after he recently completed several concerts. “After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour,” Bieber explained to his more than 256 million followers.