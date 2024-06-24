OK Magazine
Pregnant Hailey Bieber Shows Off Her Baby Bump Alongside Husband Justin While in New York City for Rhode Skin Pop-Up: Photos

By:

Jun. 24 2024, Published 4:48 p.m. ET

Hailey Bieber is one hot mama-to-be!

On Sunday, June 23, the model stepped out in two different monochromatic looks while visiting New York City with her husband, Justin Bieber, for the opening of her Rhode Skin pop-up in Manhattan.

Hailey Bieber dressed to impress in New York City.

At first, Hailey kept things business casual in a custom LaQuan Smith camel-colored body-con maxi dress and a matching Magda Butrym blazer.

The skincare guru, 27, accessorized her coordinated ensemble with Femme G63 slingback heels in the color exotic biscuit, a Courrèges brown grained leather bag and a chic pair of sunglasses.

The model's baby bump peeked through her body-con dress.

Justin, 30, on the other hand, opted for a denim blue puffer vest, oversized gray shorts, black sunglasses, a green baseball cap and black Drew slides.

The "Sorry" singer let his wife shine, as he kept a low profile behind her while Hailey smiled wide for the cameras.

Hailey Bieber held onto her pregnant belly while walking the streets of NYC.

Later in the evening, the soon-to-be mom held the bottom of her baby bump after switching into an asymmetrical ivory silk gown, which featured a turtleneck detail and a cape-like drape.

Hailey wore her hair in the same slicked-back style she sported earlier, this time opting for thin-framed black sunglasses and a matching Ferragamo handbag.

Justin's outfit stayed the same from morning to night, however, he ditched his jean vest and opted to wear just a white tank top.

After attending a party thrown at the temporary storefront, Hailey took a moment to thank those who came via Instagram.

Hailey and Justin Bieber are expecting their first child.

"So excited about our pop up. Cannot thank everyone who stopped by tonight enough. Cannot thank team @rhode enough, they go above and beyond to bring these worlds to life and I’m just so excited for everyone to be able to experience it [in real life]," Hailey wrote alongside a photo of herself holding onto one of her trending peptide lip treatments.

The businesswoman recently marked Rhode's second anniversary with a special social media tribute.

"2 years of @rhode 😭. Feel so very grateful that I get to bring this world of rhode to life everyday with the most incredible team of extraordinary, talented people. So thankful beyond words for the support and the love shown… and we’re just getting started 😝 HBD rhode 🫶🏼💫," she expressed.

Hailey hasn't stopped building her brand despite being pregnant with her and Justin's first child.

The couple announced in May that they were expecting baby No. 1, with a source at the time telling OK! Hailey was roughly six months along.

Hailey and Justin tied the knot in 2018.

