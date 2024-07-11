Justin Bieber Adorably Compares Wife Hailey to a Mother Duck as Model Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump: Watch
Hailey Bieber is ready to become a mother duck!
On Wednesday, July 10, the Rhode Skin founder shared a photo dump to Instagram that included a video of husband Justin Bieber comparing her to the animal and her ducklings.
In the clip, Hailey — who is pregnant with her and the pop star’s first child — zoomed in on the adorable mallard and her offspring while they swam.
“Mommmmm,” Hailey, 27, said, to which Justin, 30, added, “That’s you baby.”
Hailey then let out a giddy giggle, as the couple will be welcoming their first child in a matter of months.
Elsewhere in the upload, Hailey shared some selfies while showing off her baby bump. In one picture, she wore her classic slicked back bun and minimal makeup along with a navy Fila shirt that hugged around her belly.
In another snap, the daughter of Stephen Baldwin sported a cropped white T-shirt and loose overalls exposing her bump.
As OK! previously reported, the lovebirds — who tied the knot in 2018 — couldn’t be more excited to welcome their pride and joy.
"Hailey is ecstatic and soaking up every moment of her pregnancy," a source shared of the model, who revealed the exciting news in May.
"Overall, Hailey has been feeling great," a second insider assured, adding how the “Sorry” singer and the brunette beauty already know the baby's gender but have kept it under wraps.
"She hasn’t stopped working and is finishing up her latest launch before she takes time off from traveling," they added of Hailey, who recently took a trip to New York City in honor of Rhode Skin's first-ever pop-up store.
Another source revealed why the couple took so many years post-marriage to start their family.
Apparently, Justin’s mental health struggles were difficult for Hailey to deal with, so she wanted to wait until he was feeling better before they expanded their brood.
“He’s a lot clingier, while she’s always been more emotionally mature and able to see things in a clearer way,” the insider said of the stars, who were recently rumored to be headed for a split.
“They got married so young and weren’t emotionally equipped to deal with it,” they noted of Justin’s mental illness. “It was hard. Divorce seemed to be their only way out.”
“Hailey didn’t want to bring a child into their world until things were more stable,” the source explained.
Now that things are better between the lovers, they are overjoyed for their next chapter.
“They’re having so much fun,” the confidante revealed. “Everything revolves around Hailey.”