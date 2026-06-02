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Hailey Bieber Flaunts Her Toned Tummy in Busty Brown Bikini at the Beach: Photos

Photo of Hailey Bieber
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber stripped down to a chocolate-brown bikini while promoting new Rhode products for summer.

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June 2 2026, Updated 3:08 p.m. ET

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Hailey Bieber is gearing up for a “Rhode summer.”

In a new set of photos promoting her beauty brand, the model, 29, stripped down to a chocolate-brown bikini at the beach.

She paired her cleavage-baring two-piece with a matching cropped cardigan as she lay on the sand.

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Image of Hailey Bieber bared her cleavage in a busty bathing suit.
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber bared her cleavage in a busty bathing suit.

In another photo, the star sat on her knees while she mugged for the camera, with her brunette locks blowing behind her.

Elsewhere in her photo dump, Bieber sported a white bikini with a damp tank top layered on top and a pair of clear goggles.

“Hop in guys it’s a @rhode summer 🤎 coming June 9th,” she captioned a Monday, June 1, Instagram post.

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Hailey Bieber's Other Sultry Swimsuit Posts

Image of Hailey Bieber turned around for a cheeky photo in a black bikini.
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber turned around for a cheeky photo in a black bikini.

Shortly after her social media share, Bieber published a black-and-white photo of herself donning a bikini as she lay face-down on the sand, with her backside exposed.

“Summer of @rhode,” she reiterated in the caption.

One week earlier, on May 20, the influencer sizzled in a white swimsuit with black piping as she modeled on a lounge chair.

Celebrities gushed over Bieber in the comments section of the image.

“Gorg,” Charli D’Amelio wrote, while Ariana Greenblatt agreed, “So super pretty.”

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Rhode Beauty Was Acquired for $1 Billion

Image of Hailey Bieber is the founder of Rhode.
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber is the founder of Rhode.

Bieber’s recent posts teasing new Rhode products for summer come after the brand sold to e.l.f. Beauty for $1 billion in 2025.

“When I launched @rhode in 2022, I always had big dreams for the company, and the most important thing to me is to keep bringing rhode to more spaces, places, and faces globally,” she said in a May 28, 2025, Instagram post. “So today I am so incredibly excited and proud to announce that we are partnering with e.l.f. Beauty as we step into this next chapter in the world of rhode. I found a like-minded disruptor with a vision to be a different kind of company that believes in big ideas and innovation in the same way that I do and will help us continue to grow the brand. I feel invigorated, excited and more ready than ever to step into an even bigger role as Chief Creative Officer, and Head of Innovation of rhode as well as strategic advisor to e.l.f. Beauty.”

Image of Hailey Bieber dropped a new Rhode summer campaign.
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber dropped a new Rhode summer campaign.

Bieber credited fans and staff members for the company’s growth: "And to our Rhode community, thank you for being so supportive and for being on this journey with us. This next chapter is going to be even more incredible together! As I've said, this is only the beginning 🤍.”

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