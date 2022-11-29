Hailey Bieber Confirms She's Not Pregnant As Model Suffers From Ovarian Cyst 'The Size Of An Apple'
Hailey Bieber provided followers with an update on her stressful health status and silenced rumors of a potential pregnancy.
"I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple," the 26-year-old model revealed in an Instagram Story announcement on Monday, November 28.
"I don't have endometriosis or PCOS — [Polycystic Ovary Syndrome] — but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun," Bieber explained alongside a mirror picture of her exposed torso.
The Rhode Skin founder went on to confirm the tiny bump on her belly is "not a baby," rather expanded symptoms of her diagnosis.
"It's painful and achey and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional," Bieber continued. "Anyways... I'm sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this."
Shorty after sharing her health woes with her 49.3 million followers, the brunette bombshell's fans began to flood her comments with kind words and support.
"Hailey I'm sorry you have cyst 😢. Those hurt and hopefully you can have it removed soon. Hang in there ! 🙏," one user wrote, while another added, "Stay strong girl... I also had cyst like apple size in my womb and removed last month... I [am] back to work and [can] do normal activities now. Love you 😍."
This isn't the first time Bieber went public with her health battles, as the Victoria's Secret Angel previously shared news she was hospitalized due to a medical emergency earlier this year.
“On Thursday morning I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital,” she wrote in an Instagram Story statement on Saturday, March 12. “They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.”
Bieber concluded, “Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses that took care of me! Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern and for the support and love.”
Despite the cyst on her ovaries, Bieber has continued to take care of herself and does not appear to face any major medical concerns.