Hailey Bieber Confirms She's Not Pregnant As Model Suffers From Ovarian Cyst 'The Size Of An Apple'

“On Thursday morning I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital,” she wrote in an Instagram Story statement on Saturday, March 12. “They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.”

Bieber concluded, “Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses that took care of me! Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern and for the support and love.”

Despite the cyst on her ovaries, Bieber has continued to take care of herself and does not appear to face any major medical concerns.