Kendall Jenner Spends Time In Tokyo With Pals Hailey Bieber & Justine Skye After Devin Booker Split
Kendall Jenner seems to be keeping busy after it was revealed she and Devin Booker have broken up for the second time.
The 27-year-old model shared a few photos to her Instagram Story, as she flew to Tokyo, Japan. Jenner first posted a photo of herself wearing black pants, black shoes and a black top, and in another snap, she wrote, "loving you, Tokyo" with the sunset in the background.
Hailey Bieber and Justine Skye are also in the country to celebrate the former's birthday. "@haileybieber what a beautiful birthday angel baby face!" Skye gushed via her Instagram Story.
As OK! previously reported, the 818 founder and the basketball player, who started dating in 2020, couldn't make their romance work due to work obligations.
"Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," a source shared.
However, "they [still] have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best," another insider added.
It wasn't a total shock the former flames decided to part ways, as Booker, 26, didn't wish Jenner a happy birthday on November 3 — just a few days after she gushed over her man on his latest trip around the sun.
This is the second time the pair have split — over the summer it was revealed they took a break. When they reunited, they seemed adamant on making it work.
“She's always been focused on her career and her friends, but lately her priorities have shifted, and she's made space for Devin," the insider shared, adding that her family had "never seen Kendall [this invested in a relationship]."
“She is really into him. She’s always had love for him, even when they were separated, but she is more into him now than ever," the source continued. "Their work, travel schedules and balancing their professional lives with their personal lives can get overwhelming at times."
“But their love for one another draws them back to each other," the insider concluded.