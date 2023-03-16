Single Selena Gomez Jokes About Not Having 'A Crush' After Fling With Drew Taggart: 'Still Out Here Lookin For Him'
Selena Gomez's heart wants what it wants — it just hasn't found it yet!
On Wednesday, March 15, the "Love You Like a Long" singer posted a silly TikTok poking fun at her lack of love interests.
"Still out here lookin for him lol," Gomez captioned the video of her lip syncing to a viral audio sound about not having a crush.
“I hate it when girls are like ‘Oh my gosh, my crush doesn’t even know that I exist.’ Like girl, my crush doesn’t even exist,” the comical clip stated.
Fans of the Wizards of Waverly Place alum lifted her up in the comments section, with one user stating: "It’s okay because you are THE girl crush for literally everyone 🖤."
"Well the whole world is crushing on you right now girl 🥰😁," a second follower added, as a third chimed in and quipped, "Justin screaming crying throwing up watching this," in regards to recent social media drama involving Justin Bieber's infamous love triangle between himself, his wife, Hailey Bieber, and Gomez.
All eyes have been on the Only Murders in the Building actress throughout the past few weeks after the Rhode Skin founder and her best friend Kylie Jenner were seemingly shading Gomez via The Kardashians star's Instagram Story.
Prior to online tensions, Gomez seemed to be living her best life, as she was spotted on several dates with The Chainsmokers DJ Andrew Taggart — though at the time, she insisted she was "single."
Taggart was caught holding hands with the Rare Beauty founder at the end of January, just days after Gomez declared she "liked being alone too much."
The 30-year-old and Taggart, 33, were also photographed during a few various date nights at the start of 2023, including going bowling and to the movies, as OK! previously reported.
Although Gomez seems to be displaying back and forth signals on her relationship status, it appears she is most of all "just having a lot of fun."
"They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs," a source revealed in January, noting the duo is "very casual and low-key."