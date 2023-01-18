Selena Gomez & Drew Taggart Spotted On Bowling Alley Date After New Romance Revealed
After it was revealed that Selena Gomez and Andrew "Drew" Taggart are a new couple, the duo were seen on a bowling alley date in New York city on Sunday, January 15.
According to new photos, the actress, 30, and the Chainsmokers star, 33, looked like they were having fun as they played a game at The Gutter.
The pair were "making out" like teenagers, an eyewitness said. “There was also a group of young girls that went up for pictures from her shortly after and a man getting an autograph."
The brunette beauty and the DJ looked casual, as the former wore a black sweatshirt and matching sweatpants, while the latter wore a long-sleeved camouflage T-shirt and dark pants.
As OK! previously revealed, the "Boyfriend" songstress, who has been single for quite some time, looks like she's having fun with Taggart.
“They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members only clubs,” an insider claimed, adding that the pair are “very casual and low-key.”
As for how the duo spend their time, they love to "go bowling and to the movies," the source added.
The Only Murders in the Building star is "so affectionate" with the "Paris" crooner that she "can hardly keep her hands off him,” the insider noted of the Hollywood stars, who are “having a lot of fun together.”
After the news leaked, Taggart's ex Eve Jobs deleted her Instagram page.
However, their split didn't seem messy.
The breakup was "totally amicable," a source told Us Weekly, adding that they remain "friends."
They were both “very mature and cool about going [their] separate ways," the insider added.
For her part, Gomez — who has been previously linked to a slew of A-listers, including Niall Horan and Charlie Puth — split from The Weeknd in 2017, she has been tight-lipped about who she is seeing.
In May 2022, the brunette beauty poked fun at finding love.
“One reason I’m really excited to host SNL is because I’m single — and I’ve heard SNL is a great place to find romance,” she said in her opening monologue. “Since I don’t really want to try the dating apps, I just want to put it in the universe that I’m manifesting love. But at this point, I would take anyone.”
Page Six obtained photos of Gomez and Taggart.