or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Babies > Hailey Bieber
OK LogoBABIES

Hailey Bieber Posts Adorable First Photo of Newborn Son Jack With an 'I Voted' Sticker Ahead of 2024 Election: See the Sweet Snap

Photo of Hailey and Justin Bieber.
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber previously expressed support for Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

By:

Oct. 31 2024, Published 2:28 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Baby Jack Blues Bieber is asking his fans to vote ahead of the 2024 presidential election!

On Thursday, October 31, Hailey Bieber shared a precious picture of the model and her husband Justin's 2-month old son, marking the first time she posted a photo of the little guy since giving birth to him in August.

Article continues below advertisement
hailey bieber posts first photo son jack voted sticker election
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber encouraged her followers to vote while sharing a photo of her baby, Jack, for the first time.

Article continues below advertisement

The sweet snap featured Jack's adorable legs hanging out of what appeared to be a carseat. The baby boy was wearing a purple onesie and had an "I Voted" sticker stuck to one of his feet.

"Happy Halloween! Get out there and vote 👻," the Rhode Skin founder captioned the Instagram Story.

Article continues below advertisement
hailey bieber posts first photo son jack voted sticker election
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber announced his and Hailey's son Jack's birth in August alongside a photo of the baby's foot.

Article continues below advertisement

Justin initially confirmed Jack's birth on August 23, when he shared a picture of Hailey holding their son's tiny foot alongside the caption: "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER 🐻."

Hailey has always vocalized the importance of voting in this country, and her advocacy hasn't diminished since becoming a mom for the first time.

Article continues below advertisement
hailey bieber posts first photo son jack voted sticker election
Source: @voguemagazine/Instagram

Hailey Bieber modeled a shirt designed for Kamala Harris' campaign in August.

MORE ON:
Hailey Bieber

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

In recent weeks, Hailey uploaded several Instagram Stories informing her followers on various topics — including how to vote and graphics regarding the importance of abortion and reproduction rights for women nationwide.

Back in mid-August, the brunette beauty —who was still pregnant at the time — shared a mirror selfie with Vogue of the model sporting an "AMERICA IS AN IDEA" shirt, which was designed by Aurora James for Kamala Harris' campaign.

Article continues below advertisement

The political outfit choice appeared to be Hailey's subtle way of publicly supporting the Vice President of the United States for president in the midst of Harris' race to the White House against Republican candidate and former president Donald Trump.

Hailey previously spoke out in November 2022 to encourage her fans to vote in the Midterm Elections.

Article continues below advertisement
hailey bieber posts first photo son jack voted sticker election
Source: MEGA

Hailey and Justin Bieber tied the knot in 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

"I am so excited to be partnering with I am a voter. to encourage everyone to get registered and make their voting plans in advance of the midterms this November," Hailey expressed at the time. "There are so many candidates and measures being voted on which will impact millions of lives — especially women's lives — and I hope everyone can take two minutes to make sure they are registered and ready to vote today."

Even Hailey's husband, Justin, was vocal about voting when Trump faced off President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, despite being born and raised in Canada before moving to America in his early teenage years.

"I have never been political but if you are in the US please register to VOTE. It is more important now then ever," the "Baby" singer tweeted in October 2020. At the time, he also shared a graphic about voting to to his Instagram profile, writing: "I’m Canadian so I can’t vote [but] you can vote for me."

While Justin — who had reportedly applied for dual citizenship in 2018 — hasn't specifically revealed whether he sides with his wife, Hailey, when it comes to politics, he previously clapped back at Trump and his supporters on various occasions.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.