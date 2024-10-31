Hailey Bieber Posts Adorable First Photo of Newborn Son Jack With an 'I Voted' Sticker Ahead of 2024 Election: See the Sweet Snap
Baby Jack Blues Bieber is asking his fans to vote ahead of the 2024 presidential election!
On Thursday, October 31, Hailey Bieber shared a precious picture of the model and her husband Justin's 2-month old son, marking the first time she posted a photo of the little guy since giving birth to him in August.
The sweet snap featured Jack's adorable legs hanging out of what appeared to be a carseat. The baby boy was wearing a purple onesie and had an "I Voted" sticker stuck to one of his feet.
"Happy Halloween! Get out there and vote 👻," the Rhode Skin founder captioned the Instagram Story.
Justin initially confirmed Jack's birth on August 23, when he shared a picture of Hailey holding their son's tiny foot alongside the caption: "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER 🐻."
Hailey has always vocalized the importance of voting in this country, and her advocacy hasn't diminished since becoming a mom for the first time.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In recent weeks, Hailey uploaded several Instagram Stories informing her followers on various topics — including how to vote and graphics regarding the importance of abortion and reproduction rights for women nationwide.
Back in mid-August, the brunette beauty —who was still pregnant at the time — shared a mirror selfie with Vogue of the model sporting an "AMERICA IS AN IDEA" shirt, which was designed by Aurora James for Kamala Harris' campaign.
The political outfit choice appeared to be Hailey's subtle way of publicly supporting the Vice President of the United States for president in the midst of Harris' race to the White House against Republican candidate and former president Donald Trump.
Hailey previously spoke out in November 2022 to encourage her fans to vote in the Midterm Elections.
"I am so excited to be partnering with I am a voter. to encourage everyone to get registered and make their voting plans in advance of the midterms this November," Hailey expressed at the time. "There are so many candidates and measures being voted on which will impact millions of lives — especially women's lives — and I hope everyone can take two minutes to make sure they are registered and ready to vote today."
Even Hailey's husband, Justin, was vocal about voting when Trump faced off President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, despite being born and raised in Canada before moving to America in his early teenage years.
"I have never been political but if you are in the US please register to VOTE. It is more important now then ever," the "Baby" singer tweeted in October 2020. At the time, he also shared a graphic about voting to to his Instagram profile, writing: "I’m Canadian so I can’t vote [but] you can vote for me."
While Justin — who had reportedly applied for dual citizenship in 2018 — hasn't specifically revealed whether he sides with his wife, Hailey, when it comes to politics, he previously clapped back at Trump and his supporters on various occasions.