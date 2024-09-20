Hot Mama! Hailey Bieber Glows in Stunning Selfie Just 4 Weeks After Giving Birth to Her and Husband Justin's Son Jack: Photo

Hailey Bieber is absolutely glowing after welcoming her first child!

On Thursday, September 19, the model shared a gorgeous mirror picture of herself via Instagram — just four weeks after she and her husband, Justin Bieber , welcomed their first child together .

Are we surprised? Motherhood looks amazing on Hailey Bieber !

The model shared a selfie with her Instagram followers on Thursday, September 19.

In the photo, the brunette bombshell looked picture-perfect, as she posed with her hair tied up — aside from some pieces framing her face on each side.

The Rhode Skin founder showed off her brand's viral lip gloss-holder phone case, as she puckered her lips and posed for the quick snap while wearing a black T-shirt, small gold hoop earrings and her sought after Alex Moss custom bubble "B" pendant necklace.

In addition to a natural makeup look, Hailey sported navy blue nails — which was a bit of a switch up from her popular "glazed donut" manicure trend.