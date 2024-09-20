or
Hot Mama! Hailey Bieber Glows in Stunning Selfie Just 4 Weeks After Giving Birth to Her and Husband Justin's Son Jack: Photo

Photo of Hailey Bieber.
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber is absolutely glowing after welcoming her first child!

By:

Sept. 20 2024, Published 4:11 p.m. ET

Are we surprised? Motherhood looks amazing on Hailey Bieber!

On Thursday, September 19, the model shared a gorgeous mirror picture of herself via Instagram — just four weeks after she and her husband, Justin Bieber, welcomed their first child together.

hailey bieber selfie four weeks postpartum birth justin son jack photo
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

The model shared a selfie with her Instagram followers on Thursday, September 19.

"Hi," Hailey wrote alongside a stunning selfie uploaded to her Instagram Story.

In the photo, the brunette bombshell looked picture-perfect, as she posed with her hair tied up — aside from some pieces framing her face on each side.

The Rhode Skin founder showed off her brand's viral lip gloss-holder phone case, as she puckered her lips and posed for the quick snap while wearing a black T-shirt, small gold hoop earrings and her sought after Alex Moss custom bubble "B" pendant necklace.

In addition to a natural makeup look, Hailey sported navy blue nails — which was a bit of a switch up from her popular "glazed donut" manicure trend.

hailey bieber selfie four weeks postpartum birth justin son jack photo
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber announced his son's arrival on Friday, August 23.

Hailey's selfie comes days before her son, Jack Blues Bieber, reaches his 1-month-old milestone.

Justin was the one to publicly announce the birth of his and Hailey's baby boy via Instagram on Friday, August 23, writing, "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER 🐻."

hailey bieber selfie four weeks postpartum birth justin son jack photo
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

Hailey and Justin Bieber tied the knot in 2018.

A few days later, Jack's birthday was accidentally revealed to the public by the couple's friend Adwoa Aboah after the British model shared she had given birth to her and her boyfriend Daniel Wheatley's daughter on the very same day the "Baby" singer confirmed his son was home from the hospital.

"Our stunner of a daughter was born at 11:22pm on the 23rd of August by emergency cesarean. Our hearts have literally exploded into a million pieces," Adwoa captioned the post.

In the comments section of the upload, Hailey wrote, "baby Shy!!!!" to which Adwoa replied, "a day apart. 💔💔💔🐣🐣🐣," prompting fans to assume baby Jack was born on Thursday, August 22.

While Hailey has been active on her Instagram Story, she has yet to share an actual post on the social media app since July 31, when she uploaded content from her campaign with YSL Beauty.

hailey bieber selfie four weeks postpartum birth justin son jack photo
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber didn't reveal she was expecting until she was six months pregnant.

After announcing her pregnancy in May, Hailey provided fans updates on how she was feeling, as well as precious photos of her adorable baby bump from time to time.

In a July interview with W Magazine — published roughly one month before Jack's birth — Hailey explained how she was able to keep her pregnancy a secret for so long.

Source: OK!

"I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time," she noted. "I didn’t have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff."

"I probably could have hid it until the end," Hailey admitted. "But I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life."

