'Get Out of Here': Justin Bieber Freaks Out at Young Kids as He Protects Pregnant Wife Hailey — Watch

Justin Bieber was spotted yelling at kids who were laughing at him.

Aug. 10 2024, Published 11:51 a.m. ET

Justin Bieber was protecting his “Favorite Girl.”

On Thursday, August 8, the “Baby” singer, 30, was caught yelling at a group of teens after they would not leave him alone at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in West Hollywood as he awaited the arrival of pregnant wife Hailey Bieber.

In the viral clip, the pop star was surrounded by a group of boys, who were all filming and laughing at him.

According TMZ, the group of youngsters was at the L.A. establishment for a bar mitzvah.

“Is this funny to you guys? This is funny to you guys?” Justin asked in a hostile tone.

He then raised his voice at the giggling adolescents, telling them to “get out of here” as hotel staff began to get involved.

An eyewitness revealed how Justin was calm with the kids at first, however, he grew more frustrated as they continued to swarm him.

Justin reportedly had the intense reaction because Hailey was due to meet him for lunch.

As OK! previously reported, as the couple — who tied the knot in 2018 — awaits their first child, they can’t help but share their excitement with those on social media.

On August 3, Justin shared a series of snaps featuring Hailey as they kissed each other and cradled her baby bump.

In the images, the Rhode Skin founder looked effortlessly chic while wearing Khy’s Sueded Stretch Knotted Mini Dress in Tomato, yellow heels, and a “B” necklace. Meanwhile, Justin went for a more casual look as he sported a black shirt, oversized khaki shorts and a gray hat.

In response to the loved-up post, fans gushed over how happy they are for the parents-to-be.

“So cute ❤️❤️❤️,” one person wrote, while another added, “Love u guys ❤️❤️.”

A third individual noted, “So excited for you both,” as a fourth raved, “My favorite couple ❤️❤️.”

Though most of the commentary surrounding the couple has been positive as of late, some fans have made it a point to share how Justin’s new look is not their favorite.

While Hailey always looks put together, Justin has recently grown out his facial hair giving him a scruffy appearance.

"Please shave so Baby Bieber doesn’t get jumpscared [sic] thank you 🙏🏼💜," one person said in reaction to Justin’s look, while another said, "You look so old man but you're awesome🔥."

