OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Justin Bieber
OK LogoCOUPLES

Baby Bieber? Justin's Supermodel Wife Hailey Fuels Rumors After Disclosing 'Pregnancy Cravings'

justinbieberhailey
Source: Mega
By:

Sep. 3 2023, Published 4:05 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Did Hailey Bieber just drop a major hint that she and Justin are expecting?

The Rhode Skin founder, 26, took to her Instagram Story on Saturday, September 2, to repost a video from social media influencer Lauren Perez's account where she was eating a strawberry glaze donut from Krispy Kreme. However, Hailey's comment on the video left fans wondering about a possible Bieber baby.

Article continues below advertisement
hailey justin bieber pp
Source: Mega

Hailey Bieber's recent social media update has fans thinking she may be expecting.

"Breakfast of champions. Giving into my @rhodeskin X @krispykreme strawberry glaze donut cravings. Ily @haileybieber," Perez captioned the original video of herself.

"We love helping cure a pregnancy craving," the model replied back alongside the video of her pal helping to promote her new collaboration with the fast food chain that includes a new limited edition strawberry glaze-flavored peptide lip treatment.

Article continues below advertisement
hailey justin ig
Source: @haileybieber/instagram

Hailey and Justin Bieber have long been plagued by pregnancy rumors.

Last month, Hailey got people talking once again about whether she and her husband, 29, would become a party-of-three after sharing a video of herself wearing a white silk robe belted to hide her midsection. "Are you pregnant?" one person penned in the comments section, while a second chimed in, noting, "She always crops her pics now. Hopefully for baby Bieber."

Pregnancy rumors have plagued the makeup mogul and Justin for years after tying the knot in 2018. However, Hailey made it clear she was putting her career first before thinking about motherhood.

MORE ON:
Justin Bieber
Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber hailey baldwin celeb couples cozying up holidays
Source: Mega

Fans hammered Hailey Bieber on social media about whether or not she's expecting.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"There's this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it's: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business?" she explained in a 2022 interview.

"I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away, and I was going to want to have kids super, super young," Hailey added. "Then I turned 25, and I'm like, I'm still super, super young!"

The Sun obtained the Instagram Story from Bieber.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.