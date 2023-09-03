Baby Bieber? Justin's Supermodel Wife Hailey Fuels Rumors After Disclosing 'Pregnancy Cravings'
Did Hailey Bieber just drop a major hint that she and Justin are expecting?
The Rhode Skin founder, 26, took to her Instagram Story on Saturday, September 2, to repost a video from social media influencer Lauren Perez's account where she was eating a strawberry glaze donut from Krispy Kreme. However, Hailey's comment on the video left fans wondering about a possible Bieber baby.
"Breakfast of champions. Giving into my @rhodeskin X @krispykreme strawberry glaze donut cravings. Ily @haileybieber," Perez captioned the original video of herself.
"We love helping cure a pregnancy craving," the model replied back alongside the video of her pal helping to promote her new collaboration with the fast food chain that includes a new limited edition strawberry glaze-flavored peptide lip treatment.
Last month, Hailey got people talking once again about whether she and her husband, 29, would become a party-of-three after sharing a video of herself wearing a white silk robe belted to hide her midsection. "Are you pregnant?" one person penned in the comments section, while a second chimed in, noting, "She always crops her pics now. Hopefully for baby Bieber."
Pregnancy rumors have plagued the makeup mogul and Justin for years after tying the knot in 2018. However, Hailey made it clear she was putting her career first before thinking about motherhood.
"There's this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it's: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business?" she explained in a 2022 interview.
"I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away, and I was going to want to have kids super, super young," Hailey added. "Then I turned 25, and I'm like, I'm still super, super young!"
