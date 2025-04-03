Hailey Bieber Shows Love to Mother-in-Law Pattie as Husband Justin Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute for His Mom Amid Unfollowing Drama

On Wednesday, April 2, the Rhode Beauty founder, 28, reposted her husband's sweet birthday tribute to his mother, Pattie , on her Instagram Story.

Hailey and Justin Bieber don't seem to be shaken by the influx of online drama they're facing.

Hailey shared the photo to her Instagram Story, writing, "Happy Birthday @pattiemallette I love you so much!!"

"50 MOMMMMMMMM luv that I get to be ur son," he captioned the post. "Happy bday @pattiemallette."

Justin also recently celebrated a birthday on March 1, which his mother honored with a poem on her page.

"Son, I spent half my life chasin’ you around, From climbin’ too high to standin’ your ground, you never backed down," she wrote underneath a collage of photos of the "Lonely" singer from over the years. "Now a husband and father, you’ve come a long way, But I still hear that little voice say, ‘Mom, can you pray?’"

"Happy 31, now you know, How fast the years and the little feet go," she added. "But as you raise him, don’t you forget, God’s still raisin’ you—He ain’t done with you yet."