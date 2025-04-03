Hailey Bieber Shows Love to Mother-in-Law Pattie as Husband Justin Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute for His Mom Amid Unfollowing Drama
Hailey and Justin Bieber don't seem to be shaken by the influx of online drama they're facing.
On Wednesday, April 2, the Rhode Beauty founder, 28, reposted her husband's sweet birthday tribute to his mother, Pattie, on her Instagram Story.
The original Instagram feed post on Justin's page featured a photo of Pattie as a young girl, wearing a side ponytail and chunky pearl necklace.
"50 MOMMMMMMMM luv that I get to be ur son," he captioned the post. "Happy bday @pattiemallette."
Hailey shared the photo to her Instagram Story, writing, "Happy Birthday @pattiemallette I love you so much!!"
Pattie commented underneath the image, “Love you so much!" with a heart-eyes emoji.
Justin also recently celebrated a birthday on March 1, which his mother honored with a poem on her page.
"Son, I spent half my life chasin’ you around, From climbin’ too high to standin’ your ground, you never backed down," she wrote underneath a collage of photos of the "Lonely" singer from over the years. "Now a husband and father, you’ve come a long way, But I still hear that little voice say, ‘Mom, can you pray?’"
"Happy 31, now you know, How fast the years and the little feet go," she added. "But as you raise him, don’t you forget, God’s still raisin’ you—He ain’t done with you yet."
Justin and Hailey — who share son Jack, 7 months, together — have been taking part in the birthday festivities on social media despite the drama they've faced recently online.
In March, Hailey unfollowed her husband on Instagram, which she claimed was due to a glitch.
In January, the inverse situation happened, with the singer unfollowing the model. He excused the situation as well, noting that someone went on his account and unfollowed her.
"S--- is getting suss out here," he said on his Instagram Story.
Hailey in particular has been at the center of social media hate recently due to a YouTube series that was released, claiming she "stalked" and "obsessed" over Justin for years before they started dating. The video proceeded to accuse her of copying Justin's ex Selena Gomez, from her clothing to her selfie poses.
A TikToker also called out Hailey for "liking" a video mocking Selena, 32, and her fiancé, Benny Blanco.
"This never happened," Hailey's rep told E! News on March 9. "This entire story has been fabricated by a content creator looking to capitalize off of an old, tired narrative."
Fans are shading Hailey in the comments of her social media accounts, calling her a "stalker" and a "drama starter."
"You unfollow Justin just for attention?" one user alleged, while another said she's "always going to be a fan."
Selena — who released the album I Said I Love You First with Blanco on March 21 — said that her new tracks have nothing to do with Justin, even though social media users seem to think so.
"Anytime I release anything the interpretation is going to be up to the audience. However, I would like to say that most of this album has nothing to do with what everyone may go to," she said in an interview for Spotify’s "Countdown To I Said I Love You First" on March 19.