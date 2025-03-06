Feud Explodes: Hailey Bieber Allegedly 'Likes' TikTok Shading Justin's Ex Selena Gomez and Her Fiancé Benny Blanco
The drama never ends!
Though Hailey Bieber has relentlessly insisted she has no ill will toward husband Justin Bieber's ex Selena Gomez, a TikTok user claimed the model recently "liked" a video that poked fun at the actress and her fiancé, Benny Blanco.
"Hailey Bieber liked my TikTok. Don't necessarily come for me in the comments but I was being a little shady to Selena Gomez," the user @courtneypresto said in a new upload after showing a screenshot that revealed Hailey's "like" to her previous post about the Disney Channel alum's photoshoot with Benny.
"The Selena Gomez-Justin Bieber beef is alive and well," the TikTok creator declared. "I feel like this is definitive proof that when Hailey Bieber is like, 'Oh it's all love, everything thing is completely fine,' she's lying."
In the social media user's original post, she made fun of the joint photoshoot Selena, 32, and the music producer, 36, engaged in, which many people thought was more cringey than cute.
"I genuinely can't decide which is the worst. Sorry to do this to everyone but I had to look at the photos so you do too," she captioned the video, which showed one picture of Selena's bare feet on Benny's face.
Fans were shocked by Hailey's alleged bold move, with one person quipping on social media, "[Hailey] forgot she wasn’t on her burner account."
"I just don’t understand. Why can’t she be happy for the girl. She got the man. She has the life she always wanted, right?" asked a second. "Like Hailey girl leave Selena alone 😭."
"Hailey Bieber needs to grow up. She’s married to Justin Bieber and has a kid with him, what more does she want? This is so childish and petty," a third TikTok user commented. "If they are so 'HAPPY' then why like a video making fun."
The drama between the mom-of-one, 28, and the brunette beauty started years ago, as Justin, 31, briefly dated his now-wife after breaking up with on-off ex Selena. However, after he and Hailey called it quits, he rekindled things with Selena, only for them to part ways once again.
Just a few months after their final breakup, it was revealed Hailey and the Canadian star were engaged, going on to get married in 2018.
Since then, fans have dissected the stars' social media activity, with things hitting a peak in 2023.
At the time, fans accused Hailey and her friend Kylie Jenner of making fun of the Only Murders in the Building star, as they posted photos of their eyebrows after the Rare Beauty founder shared a picture of her own to admit she "over-laminated" them.
People were quick to attack Kylie and the Rhode skincare founder, prompting Selena to speak out.
"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," Selena posted. "This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying."
After things settled down, Hailey insisted she's never hated Selena.
"I don’t think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez. This is not about this pitting between two women and division between two women. It’s about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made up and twisted and perpetuated narratives," she expressed in an interview.
"That can be really dangerous. I think that it’s an opportunity to really stand for bringing people together and not being ok with the kind of division that it caused because I’m not ok with the kind of division that it caused," the new mom explained. "I don’t like this whole idea of team this person and team this person — I’m just not about that."