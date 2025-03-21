Justin Bieber Subtly Defends His Wife Hailey After Trolls Ripped Model Apart
Justin Bieber is coming to wife Hailey Bieber's defense.
The singer, 31, "liked" an Instagram post on March 20 featuring a mirror selfie of Hailey, 28, in a vintage Saint Laurent fur coat from 2017. The image was edited with a text bubble that read, "Jobless people tearing Hailey Bieber apart."
Later that day, the "Baby" singer reposted the photo in an Instagram carousel, along with several random selfies and moments from his everyday life.
Justin has been active on social media in the face of breakup rumors with his wife and ongoing health concerns. On March 18, he shared a snapshot of himself with Hailey and The Kid LAROI at Disney.
Fans flooded the comments with criticism about the Rhode Beauty founder, calling her a "bully" and "stalker."
Earlier this month, Hailey was accused of "liking" a post that mocked the newly-engaged Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez, whom her husband dated sporadically between 2009 and 2018.
“This never happened,” Hailey’s rep told Us Weekly in a statement about the social media comment. “This entire story has been fabricated by a content creator looking to capitalize off of an old, tired narrative.”
A seven-part YouTube series also claimed that Hailey was "obsessed" with Justin for years before their marriage on September 13, 2018. A voiceover further suggested that Hailey has a tendency to "copy" Gomez, 32, in everything from selfie poses to outfits.
Hailey will be taking legal action over the online gossip, TMZ reported.
Hailey has rarely spoken out about Justin's previous romance with Gomez for privacy purposes, with the exception of a few comments on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in September 2022.
“It’s hard for me to talk about this because I don’t want to talk on either one of their behalf because it was their relationship,” Hailey said. “I honestly respect that very deeply, but I just know what was going on when we got back together. And I know what had to happen for that to come back together in a healthy way, and I think it was the most healthy, mature decision that he could have made and I respect that.”
Despite speculations over the years that the women were feuding, they denied any ill-will toward each other.
“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” Gomez wrote in an Instagram Story in March 2023. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”
In January 2025, Justin unfollowed Hailey on Instagram, although he claimed it was an accident and that "someone went on [his] account and unfollowed [his] wife."
The model is trying to move past the drama and enjoy her life with Justin, whom she shares son Jack with.
"People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one," she told W Magazine in July 2024. "'Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced.' It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy. I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less.”