Hailey Bieber Reaches Out to Lawyer to Discuss Taking Action Against Online Trolls Who Are Framing Her as a Bully and Stalker
Though Hailey Bieber normally tries to ignore the negative comments people hurl at her on social media, sources revealed the star has grown so sick and tired of the false narratives that she's reached out to a lawyer to fight back.
While the model has always been the subject of rumors, an insider said it's become more upsetting to her ever since she gave birth to son Jack last August.
As OK! reported, over the past few weeks, a TikTok creator claimed the Rhode skincare founder, 28, "liked" a post that made fun of her husband Justin Bieber's ex Selena Gomez.
While a source denied the claims and said the screenshots were fabricated, the two ladies are often pitted against each other, with many believing Hailey has bullied the "Sunset Boulevard" singer, 32, over the years.
In the past, things have become so heated that Gomez had to issue a statement to her fans to ask them to stop sending hateful messages to the mom-of-one, who claimed she was receiving death threats.
In addition, there's been an increase of recent chatter regarding Hailey and Justin's marriage, with people alleging she stalked Justin, 31, and used her Hollywood connections to date him.
According to the report, Hailey has reached out to attorney Lisa Moore, who once won a $4 million defamation case for Cardi B after the rapper sued blogger Tasha K.
Hailey recently commented on the drama in an Instagram Story post, writing, "People take the information they’re fed and they draw a picture of who you are. Most of the time, it’s wrong."
Her husband has also been facing gossip about his health, with people pondering whether his weird social media videos were due to drug use.
In February, a rep for the crooner shot down drug abuse rumors and said the negative attention over Justin's mental and physical health was "exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."
Nonetheless, Justin continued making questionable posts, including ones where he appeared to be smoking marijuana.
In an upload earlier this month, the "Baby" vocalist got candid on his state of mind.
"I was always told when I was a kid not to hate. But it made me feel like I wasn’t allowed to have it and so I didn’t tell anyone I’ve had it. Which made me feel like I have been drowning feeling unsafe to acknowledge it," he explained. "I think we can only let hate go by first acknowledging its there. How couldn’t we feel hate from all of the hurt we have experienced."
