New Mom Hailey Bieber Supports Husband Justin During His Surprise Performance at Don Toliver’s L.A Concert Amid Sean 'Diddy' Combs Scandal
Hailey Bieber is by husband Justin's side through it all.
On Saturday, October 19, the new mom supported her man during his surprise performance at Don Toliver's concert in Los Angeles, which marked a rare onstage appearance for the pop star, as he's dialed back his career in recent years.
Hailey, 27, documented the special evening via social media, where she shared a video of Justin, 30, performing in a white beanie and an otherwise all-black ensemble, featuring a hoodie and oversized pants.
The "Baby" singer hit the stage at Crypto.com Arena for a live rendition of Justin and Don's 2023 song "Private Landing," a track that also features Future on the "No Idea" hitmaker's album Love Sick.
Fan videos from the evening showed Hailey — who gave birth to her and Justin's first child, Jack Blues, in August — dancing along to her husband's performance alongside her friend Lori Harvey at the L.A. stop of Don's Psycho Tour.
After the show, Justin teased the potential of new music via two separate Instagram posts on Sunday, October 20.
The first upload featured several photos of Justin playing the piano and operating a sound board, as well as a sweet snap of him and Hailey leaning in for a kiss. The second post focused on the "Peaches" vocalist singing into a microphone.
Justin's return to the music industry comes as his friendship with Sean "Diddy" Combs is being re-examined in the midst of the music mogul's recent trafficking arrest.
Diddy took Justin under his wing when the pop star was just a young teenager, and with several intense claims accusing the rapper of abusing his power as a record producer, many fans worry the "Sorry" singer could have been a victim of the "I'll Be Missing You" artist's alleged crimes.
As OK! previously reported, Justin has apparently been struggling with his mental health while watching Diddy's scandal unfold.
"Justin is in a hard place mentally right now," a source spilled earlier this month. "He has such a history with Diddy and the allegations against him have been hard to process."
An additional insider said Justin has been "completely disgusted" by claims made against the Bad Boy Records founder, who remains in jail after being denied bail twice. Diddy's other attempts to leave prison have also failed.
Diddy has denied all accusations made against him within the past year — only apologizing publicly for his behavior displayed in resurfaced hotel surveillance footage from 2016 of the rapper abusing his then-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura.
Cassie was the first to file a lawsuit against Diddy in November 2023, claiming he sexually, physically and mentally abused her throughout their on-again, off-again relationship that spanned more than a decade.
The Perfect Match actress and Diddy settled their lawsuit within 24 hours after its filing — though her efforts prompted more than a dozen other alleged victims to come forward with suits against the "I Need a Girl" rapper.