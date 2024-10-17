Stephen Baldwin Credits Daughter Hailey Bieber for Helping Husband Justin 'Survive' as Singer's Former Pal Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Scandal Explodes
Hailey Bieber's father, Stephen Baldwin, hinted she and husband Justin Bieber are in a good place despite the singer's name getting dragged into his former friend Sean "Diddy" Combs' scandal.
In a new interview, the actor called the "Baby" crooner "one of the bravest artists ever" — though he didn't directly comment on the disgraced mogul's situation.
"I am just glad he connected with a great gal to help him survive," Stephen, 58, gushed, referring to his daughter, 27. "Their happiness and their well-being and their health is more obviously now better than ever."
The actor said the couple's life is "very relaxed" as they adjust to parenthood with son Jack Blues, who Stephen called "incredibly cute."
"They're just spending really sweet, private quality time with Jack and we're just getting ready to watch him come out on the world here, come out on the scene," The Usual Suspects star added of the tot.
As OK! reported, Justin's past relationship with Diddy, 54, became a hot topic after the disgraced rapper was arrested last month on charges of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.
One insider told a news outlet the new father is "completely disgusted" by the accusations against the father-of-seven, whom he wants "nothing" to do with.
Justin has "been advised to stay as far away as possible from anything and everything related to Diddy," the source added, while an additional insider admitted the pop star "is in a hard place mentally right now. He has such a history with Diddy and the allegations against him have been hard to process."
While Justin has not been photographed at any of the "freak off" parties held by Diddy — bashes where he allegedly forced people to engage in sexual acts while he recorded them — old interviews that have resurfaced are making fans question what Justin could have been exposed to when he was close with the now-disgraced star.
In one 2011 joint appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Justin, 30, and the "Coming Home" vocalist were discussing their hangouts when Diddy said, "[Justin] had the Lambo for a day or two and he had access to the house, and he knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with Big Brother Puff on national television."
Diddy pled not guilty to the charges against him and will remain locked up until his trial begins in May 2025.
Daily Mail spoke to Stephen.