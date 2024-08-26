Justin Bieber Is 'Already a Great Dad' to His and Hailey's 'Miracle Baby' Jack Blues: 'They're Both Overjoyed'
Justin Bieber was destined to be a father!
The pop icon recently welcomed his first child with his wife, Hailey Bieber, as the couple confirmed the arrival of their son, Jack Blues, via social media on Friday, August 23.
Following news Hailey gave birth, a source told a news publication that the Rhode Skin founder and the newborn boy are both in good health and back at home.
"They're both overjoyed. The baby is such a miracle. He's adorable and doing well. Hailey's doing well, too," the insider explained, gushing over how "Justin's already a great dad" to his son.
Jack's birth came a little more than three months after Hailey and Justin announced they were expecting back in May.
"The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for," the confidante expressed. "The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin. He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them."
Justin was the one to drop the big news on Instagram, writing "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER 🐻" alongside an adorable zoomed-in photo of Hailey holding onto her son's little foot.
In the comments section of the post, fans were filled with joy at the thought of the "Love Me" singer becoming a father.
"I still can’t believe he’s officially a daddy. My 12-year-old heart can’t take it. We all literally watched him grow up, from singing 'Baby' to now having a baby," one supporter sweetly stated. "I know he’s gonna be an amazing daddy like Hailey will be an amazing mommy. Jack Blues is already so loved."
Unlike their pregnancy announcement, Hailey didn't simultaneously share the news via her social media profile, however, she did re-share Justin's upload to her Instagram Story.
Fans had been anticipating the arrival of Jack ever since it was reported that Hailey was six months along in May, meaning August marked the due date and expected birth of baby Bieber.
Additionally, Hailey hadn't shared an actual post to her Instagram page since July 31, causing many to think she was preparing to give birth at any minute.
Hailey, 27, and Justin, 30, welcoming their first child comes ahead of their sixth wedding anniversary in September.
The lovebirds tied the knot in 2018 — two years after their on-off relationship began in 2016.
The couple first met when they were very young, as Hailey was introduced to Justin by her father, Stephen Baldwin, in 2009.
The interaction was caught on camera, with the video frequently resurfacing online. At the time, Hailey and Justin had only just become teenagers.
People spoke to a source about Justin being a dad.