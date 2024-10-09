Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Relationship Timeline: 9 Women He Dated and Was Linked to

Sean "Diddy" Combs started dating fashion designer Misa Hylton in the early 1990s. They welcomed their son, Justin Combs, though they called it quits shortly after they found out about Misa's pregnancy.

While they remained friends after their breakup, Misa called out the music mogul following Justin's arrest in 2023 as she believed he became a bad example to their son.

"I'm not protecting no one anymore, just my son," she wrote online. "The statement 'a fish rots from the head down' means that, in addition to being a major contributing factor in a family or organization's success, leadership is also the root cause of its failure and demise."