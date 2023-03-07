OK Magazine
Justin & Hailey Bieber 'Stronger Than Ever' As Feud With Selena Gomez Explodes: 'He Has Her Back No Matter What'

Mar. 7 2023

Thorough thick and thin. Though the drama between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon, the situation has actually caused the latter and her husband, Justin Bieber, to grow closer.

"Justin has been an amazing support system for Hailey throughout all this. She's been leaning on Justin and knows he has her back no matter what," a source spilled to a news outlet. "Their marriage is stronger than ever, and it’s challenging times like this that only strengthen their bond."

Meanwhile, the "Baby" crooner, 29, is just confused over the renewed tension, as the source said, "He knows how happy Hailey felt after she and Selena made amends and thought they had put this all behind them."

It seemed as though the ladies put feud rumors to rest when they snapped a selfie at the Academy Museum Gala in October 2022, but things heated back up last month via social media.

At the time, fans assumed one of Kylie Jenner and Hailey's photos were making fun of Selena's eyebrows, and the Disney Channel alum, 30, responded by supporting a post that called the two women "mean girls."

The Rare Beauty founder's fans began attacking the model, 26, online, and though the actress then asked people to "be kinder," the Biebers appeared to do just the opposite when celebrating the Grammy nominee's birthday this past weekend.

Justin Bieber
As OK! reported, Justin gave out lighters as party favors, but the engraving was what really dropped jaws, as they each read, "I am so grateful that I didn’t end up with that what I thought I wanted." Social media users believed the line was a dig at Selena, Justin's on-off ex.

People also noticed that in photos from his shindig, the "Ghost" singer appeared to show off the tattoo he has dedicated to his first love.

Us Weekly reported on the strength of the Biebers' marriage.

