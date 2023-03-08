Kylie Jenner Trashed By Selena Gomez Fans For 'Trying To Stay Relevant' As Hailey Bieber Drama Rages On: 'Desperation Is Sad'

Selena Gomez fans won't "Calm Down" any time soon, as there seems to be no end in sight regarding their online attack against Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber.

On Monday, March 6, Jenner took to social media with a series of revealing images, however, Instagram users were more focused on uplifting Gomez in the comments section than paying any attention to the Kylie Cosmetics founder's flawless physique.